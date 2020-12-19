Jammu and Kashmir reports388 new positive cases, 111628 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that388 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 163 from Jammu division and 225 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 117705. Also 07 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 04 from Jammu division and 03 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover,464 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 213 from Jammu Division and 251 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 117705 positive cases, 4244 are Active Positive, 111628 have recovered and 1833 have died; 669 in Jammu division and 1164 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 3475137 test results available, 3357432 samples have been tested as negative till December18, 2020.

Till date 840991 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 19491 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 4244 in isolation and 27343 in home surveillance. Besides, 788080 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 24620 positive cases (including 82cases reported today) with 990 Active Positive, 23189 recovered (including162 cases recovered today), 441 deaths; Baramulla has 7807 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 186 Active Positive, 7451 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 170deaths; Pulwama reported 5392 positive cases (including 33 case reported today) with 194 active positive cases, 5110 recovered (including 31 cases recovered today), 88 deaths; Kulgam has 2637 positive cases (including 04 case reported today) with 64 Active Positive, 2520 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 53 deaths; Shopian has 2444 positive cases (including 03 case reported today) with 78 Active Positive, 2329 recovered and 37 deaths; Anantnag district has 4729positive cases (including 36 cases reported today) with 144 Active Positive, 4503 recovered (including 07cases recovered today), 82 deaths; Budgam has 7401 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 251 Active Positive and 7044 recovered (including 19 cases recovered today), 106 deaths; Kupwara has 5426 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 177 Active Positive, 5161 recovered (including 11cases recovered today), 88 deaths; Bandipora has 4591 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 100 Active Positive, 4434 recovered, 57 deaths and Ganderbal has 4402 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 123 active positive cases, 4237recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today and 42 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 22660positive cases (including 92 cases reported today) with 807 active positive cases, 21511 recoveries (including 114 cases recovered today), 342 deaths; Rajouri has 3755 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 238 active positive cases, 3463 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today), 54 deaths; Ramban has 2060 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 52 active positive, 1987 recoveries(including 21 cases recovered today) and 21 deaths; Kathua has 3078 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 99 Active positive, 2932 recovered (including 26 cases recovered today), 47 deaths; Udhampur has 4002 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 186 active positive cases, 3761 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today) and 55 deaths; Samba has 2663 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 200 Active Positive, 2429 recoveries and 34 deaths; Doda has 3331 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 109 active positive cases, 3162 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today), 60 deaths; Poonch has 2426 positive cases (including 02cases reported today) with 25 active positive, 2379 recoveries(including 07 cases recovered today)and 22 deaths; Reasi has 1581 positive cases with 122 active positive, 1446recoveries and 13 deaths while Kishtwar has 2700 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 99 active positive cases and 2580 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today) and 21 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 117705 positive cases, 11074 have been reported as travellers while 106631 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1049 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 88 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1882 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 121 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 2931 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 209 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 11.86 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Related

comments