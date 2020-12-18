Jammu and Kashmir reports385 new positive cases, 111164 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that385 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 152 from Jammu division and 233 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 117317. Also 09 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 05 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover,395 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 216 from Jammu Division and 179 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 117317 positive cases, 4327 are Active Positive, 111164 have recovered and 1826 have died; 665 in Jammu division and 1161 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 3448733 test results available, 3331416 samples have been tested as negative till December17, 2020.

Till date 837563 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 20087 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 4327 in isolation and 27414 in home surveillance. Besides, 783909 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 24538 positive cases (including 94cases reported today) with 1072 Active Positive, 23027 recovered (including76 cases recovered today), 439 deaths; Baramulla has 7793 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 185 Active Positive, 7438 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 170deaths; Pulwama reported 5359 positive cases (including 35cases reported today) with 192 active positive cases, 5079 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 88 deaths; Kulgam has 2633 positive cases (including 03 case reported today) with 62 Active Positive, 2518 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 53 deaths; Shopian has 2441 positive cases (including 08 case reported today) with 75 Active Positive, 2329 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today)and 37 deaths; Anantnag district has 4693positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 115 Active Positive, 4496 recovered (including 03cases recovered today), 82 deaths; Budgam has 7386 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 256 Active Positive and 7025 recovered (including 40 cases recovered today), 105 deaths; Kupwara has 5413 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 175 Active Positive, 5150 recovered (including 12cases recovered today), 88 deaths; Bandipora has 4584 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 93 Active Positive, 4434 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 57 deaths and Ganderbal has 4384 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 111 active positive cases, 4231recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today and 42 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 22568positive cases (including 98 cases reported today) with 832 active positive cases, 21397 recoveries (including 82 cases recovered today), 339 deaths; Rajouri has 3748 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 242 active positive cases, 3452 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today), 54 deaths; Ramban has 2055 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 68 active positive, 1966 recoveries(including 21 cases recovered today) and 21 deaths; Kathua has 3062 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 109 Active positive, 2906 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 47 deaths; Udhampur has 3992 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 194 active positive cases, 3744 recovered (including 45 cases recovered today) and 54 deaths; Samba has 2652 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 189 Active Positive, 2429 recoveriesand 34 deaths; Doda has 3323 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 108 active positive cases, 3155 recoveries (including 21 cases recovered today), 60 deaths; Poonch has 2424 positive cases with 30 active positive, 2372 recoveriesand 22 deaths; Reasi has 1577 positive cases with 118 active positive, 1446recoveries and 13 deaths while Kishtwar has 2692 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 101 active positive cases and 2570 recoveries (including 26 cases recovered today) and 21 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 117317 positive cases, 11053 have been reported as travelers while 106264 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1047 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 86 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1896 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 119 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 2943 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 205 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 11.82 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Related

comments