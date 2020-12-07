Jammu and Kashmir reports280 new positive cases, 106758recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Monday informed that280 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 166 from Jammu division and 114 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 113568. Also 09 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 05 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover,386 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 165 from Jammu Division and 221 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 113568 positive cases, 5055 are Active Positive, 106758 have recovered and 1755 have died; 625 in Jammu division and 1130 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 3194883 test results available, 3081315 samples have been tested as negative till December07, 2020.

Till date 808500 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 20814 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5055 in isolation and 29495 in home surveillance. Besides, 751381 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 23751 positive cases (including 63cases reported today) with 1182 Active Positive, 22142 recovered (including 72 cases recovered today), 427 deaths; Baramulla has 7605 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 184 Active Positive, 7256 recovered (including 31 cases recovered today), 165deaths; Pulwama reported 5207 positive cases (including 16 case reported today) with 168 active positive cases, 4953 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Kulgam has 2614 positive cases (including 02 case reported today) with 63 Active Positive, 2499 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today), 52 deaths; Shopian has 2391 positive cases (including 03 case reported today) with 80 Active Positive, 2274 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today) and 37 deaths; Anantnag district has 4620positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 115 Active Positive, 4425 recovered (including 24cases recovered today), 80 deaths; Budgam has 7129 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 281 Active Positive and 6745 recovered (including 25 cases recovered today), 103 deaths; Kupwara has 5270 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 214 Active Positive, 4971 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 85 deaths; Bandipora has 4492 positive cases with 122 Active Positive, 4315 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 55 deaths and Ganderbal has 4286 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 156 active positive cases, 4090recoveries (including 28 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has21504 positive cases (including 75 cases reported today) with 814 active positive cases, 20372 recoveries (including 46 cases recovered today), 318 deaths; Rajouri has 3608 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 210 active positive cases, 3348 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 50 deaths; Ramban has 1995 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 100 active positive, 1875 recoveries and 20 deaths; Kathua has 2911 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 111 Active positive, 2758 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today), 42 deaths; Udhampur has 3836 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 442 active positive cases, 3342 recovered (including 43 cases recovered today) and 52 deaths; Samba has 2569 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 240 Active Positive, 2296 recoveries and 33 deaths; Doda has 3229 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 176 active positive cases, 2996 recoveries (including 29 cases recovered today), 57 deaths; Poonch has 2410 positive cases (including 00cases reported today) with 42 active positive, 2346 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1539 positive cases with 118 active positive, 1411 recoveries and 10 deaths while Kishtwar has 2602 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 237 active positive cases and 2344 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today) and 21 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 113568 positive cases in J&K, 10888 have been reported as travelers while 102680 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 993 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 74 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1815 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 124 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 2808 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 198 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 11.53 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

