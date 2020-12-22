Jammu and Kashmir reports232 new positive cases, 113026 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Monday informed that232 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 129 from Jammu division and 103 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 118495. Also 03 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover,458 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 192 from Jammu Division and 266 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 118495 positive cases, 3625 are Active Positive, 113026 have recovered and 1844 have died; 676 in Jammu division and 1168 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 3551273 test results available, 3432778 samples have been tested as negative till December21, 2020.

Till date 849799 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 20628 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 3625 in isolation and 27692 in home surveillance. Besides, 796010 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 24752 positive cases (including 36cases reported today) with 667 Active Positive, 23642 recovered (including127 cases recovered today), 443 deaths; Baramulla has 7852 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 171 Active Positive, 7511 recovered (including 19 cases recovered today), 170deaths; Pulwama reported 5428 positive cases (including 18 case reported today) with 190 active positive cases, 5150 recovered (including 27 cases recovered today), 88 deaths; Kulgam has 2640 positive cases (including 02 case reported today) with 63 Active Positive, 2524 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today), 53 deaths; Shopian has 2461 positive cases (including 04 case reported today) with 87 Active Positive, 2337 recovered and 37 deaths; Anantnag district has 4744positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 127 Active Positive, 4535 recovered (including 27cases recovered today), 82 deaths; Budgam has 7432 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 186 Active Positive and 7140 recovered (including 33 cases recovered today), 106 deaths; Kupwara has 5455 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 161 Active Positive, 5206 recovered (including 14cases recovered today), 88 deaths; Bandipora has 4610 positive cases with 94 Active Positive, 4458 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 58 deaths and Ganderbal has 4427 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 133 active positive cases, 4251recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today and 43 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 22952positive cases (including 97 cases reported today) with 783 active positive cases, 21825 recoveries (including 120 cases recovered today), 344 deaths; Rajouri has 3777 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 224 active positive cases, 3499 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 54 deaths; Ramban has 2072 positive cases with 40 active positive, 2011 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today)and 21 deaths; Kathua has 3114 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 90 Active positive, 2976 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Udhampur has 4023 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 145 active positive cases, 3821 recovered (including 165 cases recovered today) and 57 deaths; Samba has 2681 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 216 Active Positive, 2429 recoveriesand 36 deaths; Doda has 3342 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 89 active positive cases, 3193 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today), 60 deaths; Poonch has 2434 positive cases (including 03cases reported today) with 27 active positive, 2385 recoveriesand 22 deaths; Reasi has 1595 positive cases with 46 active positive, 1536recoveries and 13 deaths while Kishtwar has 2704 positive cases with 86 active positive cases and 2597 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today) and 21 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 118495 positive cases, 11133 have been reported as travellers while 107362 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1066 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 89 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1898 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 124 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 2964 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 213 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 11.89 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

