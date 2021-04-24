Jammu and Kashmir reports1937 new positive cases,137240 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 1937 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),846from Jammu division and 1091from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 156344.Also 19 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 13 from Jammu Division and 06 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 1091 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 482 from Jammu Division and 537 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 156344 positive cases, 16993 are Active Positive, 137240 have recovered and 2111have died; 796 in Jammu division and 1315 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 6961115test results available, 6804771 samples have been tested as negative till 23thApril, 2021.

Till date 1719384 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 77679 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 16993 in isolation and 125460in home surveillance. Besides, 1497141 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 37423 positive cases (including 501 cases reported today) with 5264 Active Positive, 31662recovered (including 322cases recovered today), 497 deaths; Baramulla has 11255 positive cases (including 118 cases reported today)with 1435Active Positive, 9633recovered (including 90 cases recovered today), 187 deaths; Budgam reported 9469 positive cases (including 156 cases reported today)with 756 active positive cases, 8588 recovered (including 48cases recovered today), 125 deaths; Pulwama has 6618 positive cases (including 55 cases reported today)with 489 Active Positive, 6034 recoveredand 95 deaths; Kupwara has 6374 positive cases (including 59 cases reported today), 387 Active Positive, 5888recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today), 99 deaths; Anantnag district has 5929 positive cases (including 75 cases reported today)with 494 Active Positive, 5334 recovered (including 26 cases recovered today), 101 deaths; Bandipora has 5080 positive cases (including14 cases reported today), with169Active Positive and 4848 recoveries (including19 cases recovered today), 63 deaths; Ganderbal has 5062 positive cases (including 40 cases reported today)with 258 Active Positive, 4755 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today)and49deaths; Kulgam has 3475 positive cases (including 61 cases reported today)with 494 Active Positive, 2923recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today)and 58 deaths while as Shopian has 2823 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today),135 active positive cases, 2647 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today)and 41 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 31196 positive cases (including 525 cases reported today) with 4261 active positive cases, 26516recoveries (including 192 cases recovered today), 419 deaths; Udhampur has 5534 positive cases (including 72 cases reported today), 435active positive cases, 5038 recoveries (including 45 cases recovered today)and61 deaths; Rajouri has 4283 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today)with 343active positive, 3882 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today)and 58 deaths; Doda has 3601 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today)with102Active positive, 3435 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 4052 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today), 395 active positive cases, 3601 recovered(including 46 cases recovered today) and 56 deaths; Kishtwar has 2849 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 57 Active Positive, 2770 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 3234 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today)with 334 active positive cases, 2854 recoveries and 46 deaths; Poonch has 2731 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today)with156active positive, 2545recoveriesand 30 deaths; Rambanhas 2352 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today)with134 active positive cases, 2195 recoveries(including 35 cases recovered today) and 23 deaths while Reasi has 3004 positive (including 78 cases reported today)with 895 active positive cases, 2092 recoveries (including 159 cases recovered today)and 17 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 156344 positive cases in J&K, 18164have been reported as travelers while 138180 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1047 COVID dedicated beds, 873 Isolation beds with 509 vacant beds and 174 ICU beds where 96 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1632 COVID dedicated beds, 1521 Isolation beds where 996 beds are vacant and 111 ICU beds where 78are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2679 COVID dedicated beds, 2394 Isolation beds with 1505 beds vacant and 285 ICU beds with 174vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 15.99 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.