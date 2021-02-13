Jammu and Kashmir reports 91 new positive cases, 122626 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 91 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 35 from Jammu division and 56 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 125208.Also 01 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Jammu Division.

Moreover, 84 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 03 from Jammu Division and 81 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 125208 positive cases, 634 are Active Positive, 122626 have recovered and 1948 have died; 723 in Jammu division and 1225 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4799891 test results available, 4674683 samples have been tested as negative till 12thFebruary, 2021.

Till date 1204485 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 33635 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 634 in isolation and 105495 in home surveillance. Besides, 1062773 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 26465 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 211 Active Positive, 25795 recovered (including 39 cases recovered today), 459 deaths; Baramulla has 8153 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today)with 31 Active Positive, 7947 recovered, 175 deaths; Budgam reported 7814 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 40 active positive cases, 7656 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 118 deaths; Pulwama has 5778 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 41 Active Positive, 5649 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today)and 88 deaths; Kupwara has 5670 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)05 Active Positive, 5569 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 96 deaths; Anantnag district has 4949 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 44 Active Positive, 4819 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Bandipora has 4702 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with19 Active Positive and 4621 recoveries, 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4657 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 53 Active Positive, 4557 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and47 deaths; Kulgam has 2707 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 17 Active Positive, 2636 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2583 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with14 active positive cases, 2529 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25065 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 76 active positive cases, 24617 recoveries, 372 deaths; Udhampur has 4235 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)32active positive cases, 4146 recoveries and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3872 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 04 active positive, 3813 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3436 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with06 Active positive, 3366 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3256 positive cases with 0 active positive cases, 3203 recovered(including 01 cases recovered today) and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2733 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 01 Active Positive, 2710 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today);22 deaths; Samba has 2835 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 09 active positive cases, 2786 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths; Poonch has 2518 positive cases with (including 11 cases reported today)23 active positive, 2471recoveriesand 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive caseswith02 active positive, 2112 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1645 positive with 06 active positive cases, 1624 recoveries and 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 125208 positive cases in J&K, 11872 have been reported as travelers while 113336 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 955 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 119 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1429 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 73are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2384 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 192 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 13.30 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.