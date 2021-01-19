Jammu and Kashmir reports 82 new positive cases, 120392 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Monday informed that 82 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 36 from Jammu division and 46 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 123425. Also 01COVID-19 death has been reported from Jammu Division.

Moreover, 194 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 123 from Jammu Division and 71 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 123425 positive cases, 1111 are Active Positive, 120392 have recovered and 1922 have died; 716 in Jammu division and 1206 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4274813 test results available, 4151388 samples have been tested as negative till 18th January, 2021.

Till date 1017231 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 32836 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1111 in isolation and 61558 in home surveillance. Besides, 919804 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 25830 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 220 Active Positive, 25157 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today), 453 deaths; Baramulla has 8064 positive cases with 61 Active Positive, 7831 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today), 172 deaths; Budgam reported 7715 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 53 active positive cases, 7547 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 115 deaths; Pulwama has 5671 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 66 Active Positive, 5517 recovered and 88 deaths; Kupwara has 5626 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 67 Active Positive, 5465 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Anantnag district has 4852 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 52 Active Positive, 4716 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 84 deaths; Bandipora has 4679 positive cases(including 01 case reported today)with28 Active Positive and 4590 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today), 61 deaths; Ganderbal has 4578 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 76 Active Positive, 4456 recoveries (including 23 cases recovered today)and 46 deaths; Kulgam has 2680 positive cases (including 01case reported today)with 40 Active Positive, 2586 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2551 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with53 active positive cases, 2459and 39 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 24665 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 160 active positive cases, 24138 recoveries (including 82 cases recovered today), 367 deaths; Udhampur has 4184 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 70 active positive cases, 4057 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today)and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3863 positive cases with 06 active positive, 3802 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today) and 55 deaths; Doda has 3426 positive cases with 15 Active positive, 3347 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3248 positive cases (including 01 cases recovered today) with 07 active positive cases, 3190 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today) and 51 deaths; Kishtwar has 2729 positive cases with 03 Active Positive, 2704 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today);22 deaths; Samba has 2823 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 91 active positive cases, 2692 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths; Poonch has 2477 positive cases with 24 active positive, 2429 recoveries and 24 deaths; Ramban has 2128 positive cases with 11 active positive, 2096 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1636 positive (including 03 cases reported today) with 08 active positive cases, 1613 recoveries and 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 123425 positive cases in J&K, 11460 have been reported as travelers while 111965 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1153 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 113 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 2100 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 134are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 3253 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 247 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 12.66 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.