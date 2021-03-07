Jammu and Kashmir reports 79 new positive cases, 124089 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 79 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 18from Jammu division and 61 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 126932.Also 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Jammu Division.

Moreover, 87 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 11 from Jammu Division and 76 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 126932 positive cases, 882 are Active Positive, 124089 have recovered and 1961 have died; 727 in Jammu division and 1234 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5363489test results available, 5236557 samples have been tested as negative till 06thMarch, 2021.

Till date 1352162 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 32269 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 882 in isolation and 11175 in home surveillance. Besides, 1205275 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 27255 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today) with 421 Active Positive, 26373 recovered (including 41 cases recovered today), 461 deaths; Baramulla has 8308 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today)with 71Active Positive, 8062 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 175 deaths; Budgam reported 7914 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with 39 active positive cases, 7755 recovered (including 05cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5881 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 48 Active Positive, 5743 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today)and 90 deaths; Kupwara has 5692 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today), 10 Active Positive, 5585 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5049 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 37 Active Positive, 4924 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 88 deaths; Bandipora has 4720 positive caseswith17 Active Positive and 4641 recoveries, 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4677 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 13 Active Positive, 4617 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 47 deaths; Kulgam has 2742 positive cases with 21 Active Positive, 2667 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2611 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today),17 active positive cases, 2554 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25298 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 116 active positive cases, 24807 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today), 375 deaths; Udhampur has 4318 positive cases49active positive cases, 4212 recoveriesand57 deaths; Rajouri has 3876 positive cases with 00 active positive, 3821 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3438 positive caseswith00 Active positive, 3374 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3266 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 07 active positive cases, 3206 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2738 positive cases with 02 Active Positive, 2714 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 2841 positive cases with 07 active positive cases, 2794 recoveries and 40 deaths; Poonch has 2525 positive cases(including 01 cases reported today) with05active positive, 2496recoveriesand 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive caseswith00 active positive cases, 2114 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1648 positive with 02 active positive cases, 1630 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 126932 positive cases in J&K, 12475 have been reported as travelers while 114457 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 958 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 124 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1424 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 81are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2382 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 205 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 13.95 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.