Jammu and Kashmir reports 78 new positive cases, 2781 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 78 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 16 from Jammu division and 62 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 5298. Also, 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 177 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 78 from Jammu Division and 99 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 5298 positive cases, 2454 are Active Positive, 2781 have recovered and 63 have died; 07 in Jammu division and 56 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 276174 test results available, 270876 samples have been tested as negative till June 16, 2020.

Additionally, till date 239712 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 40265 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 31 in Hospital Quarantine, 2454 in hospital isolation and 47579 under home surveillance. Besides, 149320 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 246 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 50 Active Positive, 195 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), 01 death; Srinagar has 549 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 333 Active Positive, 202 recovered (including 44 cases recovered today), 14 deaths; Anantnag district has 579 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today), with 188 Active Positive, 386 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), 05 deaths; Baramulla has 525 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 291 Active Positive, 223 recovered, 11 deaths; Shopian has 558 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 230 Active Positive, 322 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today) and 06 deaths; Kupwara has 410 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 107 Active Positive, 298 recovered (including 10 case recovered today) and 05 deaths; Budgam has 259 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today), with 143 Active Positive and 112 recovered cases and 04 deaths; Ganderbal has 63 positive cases with 08 active positive cases and 55 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today); Kulgam has 643 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today), with 213 Active Positive and 422 recoveries (including 24 cases recovered today) and 08 deaths and Pulwama reported 259 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 197 active positive cases and 60 recovered and 02 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 279 positive cases with 129 active positive cases and 146 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths; Udhampur has 168 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 106 active positive cases, 61 recovered (including 22 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 112 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 77 Active Positive and 35 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today); Rajouri has 69 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 56 active positive cases and 12 recovered and 01 death; Kathua has 162 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 86 Active positive and 76 recovered; Kishtwar has 23 positive cases with 15 active positive cases and 08 recovered (including 01 case recovered today); Ramban has 199 positive cases with 116 active positive and 83 recoveries (including 26 cases recovered today); Reasi has 27 positive cases with 15 active positive and 12 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), Poonch has 105 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 61 active positive and 44 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today) while Doda has 63 positive cases with 33 active positive cases and 29 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today) and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 5298 positive cases in J&K 1829 have been reported as travelers while 3469 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Related

comments