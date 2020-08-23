Jammu and Kashmir reports 666 new positive cases, 24832 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 666 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 126 from Jammu division and 540 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 32647. Also 09 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 02 from Jammu division and 07 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 434 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 109 from Jammu Division and 325 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 32647 positive cases, 7198 are Active Positive, 24832 have recovered and 617 have died; 47 in Jammu division and 570 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 868594 test results available, 835947 samples have been tested as negative till August 23, 2020.

Additionally, till date 432406 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 42950 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 7198 in isolation and 42280 under home surveillance. Besides, 339361 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 8075 positive cases (including 258 cases reported today) with 1366 Active Positive, 6514 recovered (including 136 cases recovered today), 195 deaths; Baramulla has 2640 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today) with 584 Active Positive, 1960 recovered (including 10 cases reported today), 96 deaths; Pulwama reported 2315 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today) with 428 active positive cases, 1844 recovered (including 46 cases recovered today), 43 deaths; Kulgam has 1839 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 243 Active Positive, 1565 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 31 deaths; Shopian has 1625 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 105 Active Positive, 1493 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 27 deaths; Anantnag district has 2088 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today) with 464 Active Positive, 1579 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 45 deaths; Budgam has 2129 positive cases (including 40 cases reported today) with 579 Active Positive and 1497 recovered (including 27 cases recovered today), 53 deaths; Kupwara has 1814 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today) with 550 Active Positive, 1223 recovered (including 15 cases recovered today), 41 deaths; Bandipora has 1821 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 808 Active Positive, 990 recovered (including 54 cases recovered today), 23 deaths and Ganderbal has 1181 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 600 active positive cases, 565 recoveries (including 10 cases reported today) and 16 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 2322 positive cases (including 60 cases reported today) with 620 active positive cases, 1670 recoveries (including 71 cases recovered today), 32 deaths; Rajouri has 820 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 76 active positive cases, 741 recovered, 03 deaths; Ramban has 636 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 26 active positive, 609 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today), 01 death; Kathua has 730 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 119 Active positive, 610 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today), 01 death; Udhampur has 712 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 92 active positive cases, 618 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 02 deaths; Samba has 631 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 198 Active Positive, 431 recoveries, 02 deaths; Doda has 370 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 59 active positive cases, 309 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today), 02 deaths; Poonch has 352 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 60 active positive, 289 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today), 03 deaths; Reasi has 356 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 201 active positive, 155 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and Kishtwar has 191 positive cases with 20 active positive cases and 170 recoveries and 01 death .

According to the bulletin, of the total 32647 positive cases in J&K 5924 have been reported as travelers while 26723 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 8.18 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensued during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Related

comments