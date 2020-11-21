Jammu and Kashmir reports 661 new COVID-19 positive cases, 98076 recovered so far

Jammu : The Government on Friday informed that 661 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 253 from Jammu division and 408 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 105376. Also 04 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 02 from Jammu division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 539 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 208 from Jammu Division and 331 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 105376 positive cases, 5678 are Active Positive, 98076 have recovered and 1622 have died; 550 in Jammu division and 1072 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 2756552 test results available, 2651176 samples have been tested as negative till November 20, 2020.

Till date 756975 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 19367 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5678 in isolation and 46755 in home surveillance. Besides, 683553 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 22119 positive cases (including 169 cases reported today) with 1566 Active Positive, 20151 recovered (including 151 cases recovered today), 402 deaths; Baramulla has 7151 positive cases (including 63 cases reported today) with 593 Active Positive, 6399 recovered (including 51 cases recovered today), 159deaths; Pulwama reported 4941 positive cases (including 22 case reported today) with 149 active positive cases, 4706 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Kulgam has 2569 positive cases (including 06 case reported today) with 79 Active Positive, 2442 recoveries, 48 deaths; Shopian has 2293 positive cases (including 03 case reported today) with 73 Active Positive, 2184 recovered and 36 deaths; Anantnag district has 4483 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 193 Active Positive, 4213 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 77 deaths; Budgam has 6630 positive cases (including 53 cases reported today) with 285 Active Positive and 6247 recovered (including 33 cases recovered today), 98 deaths; Kupwara has 5011 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 524 Active Positive, 4407 recovered (including 15 cases recovered today), 80 deaths; Bandipora has 4317 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 178 Active Positive, 4090 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today), 49 deaths and Ganderbal has 4060 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 273 active positive cases, 3750 recoveries (including 57 cases recovered today)and 37 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 19510 positive cases (including 98 cases reported today) with 588 active positive cases, 18635 recoveries (including 100 cases recovered today), 287 deaths; Rajouri has 3349 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 85 active positive cases, 3215 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 49 deaths; Ramban has 1803 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 125 active positive, 1660 recoveries and 18 deaths; Kathua has 2663 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 72 Active positive, 2556 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 35 deaths; Udhampur has 3190 positive cases (including 50 cases reported today) with 305 active positive cases, 2849 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today) and 36 deaths; Samba has 2340 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 150 Active Positive, 2164 recoveries and 26 deaths; Doda has 2890 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 148 active positive cases, 2690 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 52 deaths; Poonch has 2364 positive cases (including 02cases reported today) with 74 active positive, 2268 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1406 positive cases with 52 active positive, 1345 recoveries and 09 deaths while Kishtwar has 2287 positive cases (including 36 cases reported today) with 166 active positive cases and 2105 recoveries (including 18 cases recovered today) and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 105376 positive cases in J&K, 10502 have been reported as travelers while 94874 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 1003 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 76 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1721 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 116 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are total of 3651 COVID dedicated beds, 3367 Isolation beds with 2724 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 192 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 11.11 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

