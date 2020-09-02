Jammu and Kashmir reports 641 new positive cases, 30079 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Wednesday informed that 641 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 274 from Jammu division and 367 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 38864. Also 15 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 05 from Jammu division and 10 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 595 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 92 from Jammu Division and 503 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 38864 positive cases, 8053 are Active Positive, 30079 have recovered and 732 have died; 75 in Jammu division and 657 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 996481 test results available, 957617 samples have been tested as negative till September 02, 2020.

Till date 467207 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 46228 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 8053 in isolation and 45978 under home surveillance. Besides, 366216 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 9499 positive cases (including 131 cases reported today) with 1463 Active Positive, 7811 recovered (including 177 cases recovered today), 225 deaths; Baramulla has 2862 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 474 Active Positive, 2288 recovered (including 39 cases recovered today), 100 deaths; Pulwama reported 2700 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 478 active positive cases, 2167 recovered (including 33 cases recovered today), 55 deaths; Kulgam has 1944 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 152 Active Positive, 1755 recoveries (including 35 cases recovered today), 37 deaths; Shopian has 1703 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 78 Active Positive, 1597 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today), 28 deaths; Anantnag district has 2389 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today) with 528 Active Positive, 1810 recovered (including 27 cases recovered today), 51 deaths; Budgam has 2580 positive cases (including 56 cases reported today) with 681 Active Positive and 1837 recovered (including 35 cases recovered today), 62 deaths; Kupwara has 2135 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 575 Active Positive, 1511 recovered (including 37 cases recovered today), 49 deaths; Bandipora has 2235 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 702 Active Positive, 1507 recovered (including 33 cases recovered today), 26 deaths and Ganderbal has 1521 positive cases (including 54 cases reported today) with 427 active positive cases, 1070 recoveries (including 76 cases recovered today) and 24 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 3576 positive cases (including 167 cases reported today) with 1402 active positive cases, 2124 recoveries (including 40 cases recovered today), 50 deaths; Rajouri has 934 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 144 active positive cases, 785 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today), 05 deaths; Ramban has 661 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 20 active positive, 640 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 01 death; Kathua has 951 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 231 Active positive, 716 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 04 deaths; Udhampur has 849 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 163 active positive cases, 683 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), 03 deaths; Samba has 738 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 178 Active Positive, 557 recoveries, 03 deaths; Doda has 445 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 85 active positive cases, 356 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today), 04 deaths; Poonch has 450 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 110 active positive, 336 recoveries (including 11 cases reported today), 04 deaths; Reasi has 423 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 88 active positive, 335 recoveries while Kishtwar has 269 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 74 active positive cases and 194 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today) and 01 death .

According to the bulletin, of the total 38864 positive cases in J&K 6668 have been reported as travelers while 32196 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 8.84 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

