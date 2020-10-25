Jammu and Kashmir reports 577 new positive cases, 82219 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 577 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 213 from Jammu division and 364 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 91329. Also 06 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 03 from Jammu division and 03 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 733 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 344 from Jammu Division and 389 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 91329 positive cases, 7680 are Active Positive, 82219 have recovered and 1430 have died; 475 in Jammu division and 955 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 2153529 test results available, 2062200 samples have been tested as negative till October 24, 2020.

Till date 640901 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 19168 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 7680 in isolation and 48936 in home surveillance. Besides, 563687 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 18531 positive cases (including 130 cases reported today) with 1794 Active Positive, 16393 recovered (including 163 cases recovered today), 344 deaths; Baramulla has 5539 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today) with 1393 Active Positive, 4008 recovered (including 58 cases recovered today), 138 deaths; Pulwama reported 4539 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 259 active positive cases, 4201 recovered (including 27 cases recovered today), 79 deaths; Kulgam has 2454 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 107 Active Positive, 2301 recoveries (including 13 case recovered today), 46 deaths; Shopian has 2146 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 65 Active Positive, 2046 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today) and 35 deaths; Anantnag district has 4162 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 368 Active Positive, 3720 recovered (including 27 cases recovered today), 74 deaths; Budgam has 5836 positive cases (including 50 cases reported today) with 371 Active Positive and 5374 recovered (including 29 cases recovered today), 91 deaths; Kupwara has 4250 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today) with 386 Active Positive, 3793 recovered (including 20 cases recovered today), 71 deaths; Bandipora has 3957 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 268 Active Positive, 3644 recovered (including 18 cases reported today), 45 deaths and Ganderbal has 3420 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 222 active positive cases, 3166 recoveries (including 30 cases recovered today) and 32 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 16792 positive cases (including 116 cases reported today) with 932 active positive cases, 15612 recoveries (including 117 cases recovered today), 248 deaths; Rajouri has 3166 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 194 active positive cases, 2927 recovered (including 21 cases recovered today), 45 deaths; Ramban has 1551 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 57 active positive, 1482 recoveries (including 42 cases reported today) and 12 deaths; Kathua has 2376 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 47 Active positive, 2299 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 30 deaths; Udhampur has 2628 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 108 active positive cases, 2492 recovered (including 23 cases reported today) and 28 deaths; Samba has 2125 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 362 Active Positive, 1738 recoveries and 25 deaths; Doda has 2604 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 181 active positive cases, 2379 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 44 deaths; Poonch has 2193 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 316 active positive, 1855 recoveries (including 52 cases reported today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1223 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 69 active positive, 1147 recoveries (including 41 cases reported today) and 07 deaths while Kishtwar has 1837 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today), with 181 active positive cases and 1642 recoveries (including 33 cases recovered today) and 14 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 91329 positive cases in J&K 9559 have been reported as travelers while 81770 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 1048 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 99 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1718 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 118 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3651 COVID dedicated beds, 3367 Isolation beds with 2766 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 217 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu .The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 10.40 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

