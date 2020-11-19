Jammu and Kashmir reports 574 new positive cases, 96972 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Wednesday informed that 574 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 241 from Jammu division and 333 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 104155. Also 09 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 04 from Jammu division and 05 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 580 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 234 from Jammu Division and 346 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 104155 positive cases, 5570 are Active Positive, 96972 have recovered and 1613 have died; 545 in Jammu division and 1068 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 2701918 test results available, 2597763 samples have been tested as negative till November 18, 2020.

Till date 742168 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 20123 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5570 in isolation and 33545 in home surveillance. Besides, 681317 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 21820 positive cases (including 136 cases reported today) with 1574 Active Positive, 19845 recovered (including 108 cases recovered today), 401 deaths; Baramulla has 7053 positive cases (including 50 cases reported today) with 611 Active Positive, 6283 recovered (including 66 cases recovered today), 159deaths; Pulwama reported 4901 positive cases (including 17 case reported today) with 140 active positive cases, 4675 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Kulgam has 2557 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 72 Active Positive, 2437 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Shopian has 2285 positive cases (including 02 case reported today) with 71 Active Positive, 2178 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today) and 36 deaths; Anantnag district has 4453 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 195 Active Positive, 4182 recovered (including 22 cases recovered today), 76 deaths; Budgam has 6548 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today) with 274 Active Positive and 6176 recovered (including 33 cases recovered today), 98 deaths; Kupwara has 4951 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 525 Active Positive, 4348 recovered (including 19 cases recovered today), 78 deaths; Bandipora has 4273 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 150 Active Positive, 4074 recovered (including 31 cases recovered today), 49 deaths and Ganderbal has 4012 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 295 active positive cases, 3680 recoveries (including 54 cases recovered today)and 37 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 19317 positive cases (including 96 cases reported today) with 596 active positive cases, 18436 recoveries (including 95 cases recovered today), 285 deaths; Rajouri has 3334 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 88 active positive cases, 3198 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Ramban has 1780 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 103 active positive, 1659 recoveries (including 22 cases recovered today) and 18 deaths; Kathua has 2643 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 79 Active positive, 2530 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 34 deaths; Udhampur has 3104 positive cases (including 50 cases reported today) with 266 active positive cases, 2802 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today) and 36 deaths; Samba has 2303 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 113 Active Positive, 2164 recoveries (including 0 cases recovered today) and 26 deaths; Doda has 2856 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today) with 134 active positive cases, 2670 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today), 52 deaths; Poonch has 2359 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 90 active positive, 2247 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1384 positive cases with 55 active positive, 1321 recoveries and 08 deaths while Kishtwar has 2222 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 139 active positive cases and 2067 recoveries (including 19 cases recovered today) and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 104155 positive cases in J&K, 10405 have been reported as travellers while 93750 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 1038 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 82 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1731 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 120 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are total of 3651 COVID dedicated beds, 3367 Isolation beds with 2769 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 202 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 11.03 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

