Jammu and Kashmir reports 564 new positive cases, 17979 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 564 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 133 from Jammu division and 431 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 25931. Also 12 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 02 from Jammu division and 10 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 604 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 149 from Jammu Division and 455 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 25931 positive cases, 7462 are Active Positive, 17979 have recovered and 490 have died; 37 in Jammu division and 453 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 738203 test results available, 712272 samples have been tested as negative till August 11, 2020.

Additionally, till date 398400 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 40902 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 7462 in isolation and 49355 under home surveillance. Besides, 300191 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 6350 positive cases (including 90 cases reported today) with 2296 Active Positive, 3897 recovered (including 199 cases recovered today), 157 deaths; Baramulla has 2231 positive cases (including 53 cases reported today) with 484 Active Positive, 1664 recovered (including 21 cases reported today), 83 deaths; Pulwama reported 1897 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today) with 668 active positive cases and 1197 recovered (including 57 cases recovered today) and 32 deaths; Kulgam has 1642 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 176 Active Positive and 1435 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today) and 31 deaths; Shopian has 1536 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 124 Active Positive, 1388 recovered (including 68 recoveries today) and 24 deaths; Anantnag district has 1612 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 374 Active Positive, 1203 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today), 35 deaths; Budgam has 1609 positive cases (including 39 cases reported today) with 458 Active Positive and 1115 recovered (including 31 cases recovered today) cases and 36 deaths; Kupwara has 1306 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 243 Active Positive, 1035 recovered (including 25 cases recovered today), 28 deaths; Bandipora has 1168 positive cases (including 67 cases reported today) with 520 Active Positive, 630 recovered and 18 deaths and Ganderbal has 734 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today) with 315 active positive cases and 410 recoveries (including 26 cases recovered today) and 09 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 1685 positive cases (including 72 cases reported today) with 754 active positive cases and 905 recoveries (including 62 cases recovered today), 26 deaths; Rajouri has 767 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 233 active positive cases, 531 recovered (including 06 cases reported today), 03 deaths; Ramban has 611 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 39 active positive, 571 recoveries (including 24 cases recovered today), 01 death; Kathua has 612 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 88 Active positive, 523 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 01 death; Udhampur has 631 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 194 active positive cases, 435 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today), 02 deaths; Samba has 529 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 186 Active Positive and 342 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 01 death; Doda has 317 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 29 active positive cases, 286 recoveries (including 09 cases reported today), 02 deaths; Poonch has 289 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 108 active positive, 180 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 01 death; Reasi has 235 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 142 active positive, 93 recoveries (including 09 cases reported today) and Kishtwar has 170 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 31 active positive cases; 139 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today).

According to the bulletin, of the total 25931 positive cases in J&K 5135 have been reported as travelers while 20796 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 7. 83 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensued during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

