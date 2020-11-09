Jammu and Kashmir reports 555 new positive cases, 91681 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 555 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 213 from Jammu division and 342 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 98892. Also 05 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 03 from Jammu division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 456 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 171 from Jammu Division and 285 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 98892 positive cases, 5678 are Active Positive, 91681 have recovered and 1533 have died; 518 in Jammu division and 1015 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 2486241 test results available, 2387349 samples have been tested as negative till November 08, 2020.

Till date 667810 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 15363 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5678 in isolation and 42630 in home surveillance. Besides, 602606 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 20413 positive cases (including 122 cases reported today) with 1391 Active Positive, 18647 recovered (including 103 cases recovered today), 375 deaths; Baramulla has 6493 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 966 Active Positive, 5378 recovered (including 121 cases recovered today), 149 deaths; Pulwama reported 4779 positive cases (including 19 case reported today) with 191 active positive cases, 4505 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 83 deaths; Kulgam has 2521 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 83 Active Positive, 2390 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Shopian has 2259 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 104 Active Positive, 2120 recovered and 35 deaths; Anantnag district has 4310 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 190 Active Positive, 4045 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 75 deaths; Budgam has 6256 positive cases (including 40 cases reported today) with 306 Active Positive and 5857 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today), 95 deaths; Kupwara has 4670 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 451 Active Positive, 4145 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 74 deaths; Bandipora has 4144 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 1801 Active Positive, 3918 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 46 deaths and Ganderbal has 3736 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today) with 267 active positive cases, 3434 recoveries and 35 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 18370 positive cases (including 95 cases reported today) with 627 active positive cases, 17474 recoveries (including 109 cases recovered today), 269 deaths; Rajouri has 3266 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 92 active positive cases, 3126 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Ramban has 1687 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 100 active positive, 1569 recoveries (including 16 case recovered today) and 18 deaths; Kathua has 2518 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 62 Active positive, 2423 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 33 deaths; Udhampur has 2844 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 185 active positive cases, 2627 recovered (including 01 cases reported today) and 32 deaths; Samba has 2223 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 90 Active Positive, 2108 recoveries and 25 deaths; Doda has 2720 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 102 active positive cases, 2570 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Poonch has 2311 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 99 active positive, 2190 recoveries (including 20 cases reported today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1333 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 64 active positive, 1261 recoveries and 08 deaths while Kishtwar has 2037 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 128 active positive cases and 1894 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 98892 positive cases in J&K 10035 have been reported as travelers while 88857 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 1073 vacant beds and 136 CCU beds where 97 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1791 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 126 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3651 COVID dedicated beds, 3367 Isolation beds with 2864 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 223 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 10.63 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Related

comments