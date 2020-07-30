Jammu and Kashmir reports 540 new positive cases, 11322 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Wednesday informed that 540 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 151 from Jammu division and 389 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 19419. Also 15 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu division and 14 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 437 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 70 from Jammu Division and 367 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 19419 positive cases, 7749 are Active Positive, 11322 have recovered and 348 have died; 25 in Jammu division and 323 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 615380 test results available, 595961 samples have been tested as negative till July 29, 2020.

Additionally, till date 364207 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 47469 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 12 in Hospital Quarantine, 7749 in hospital isolation and 39947 under home surveillance. Besides, 268682 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 678 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 231 Active Positive, 435 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today) and 12 deaths; Srinagar has 4476 positive cases (including 203 cases reported today) with 2565 Active Positive, 1808 recovered (including 91 cases recovered today), 103 deaths; Anantnag district has 1258 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 284 Active Positive, 950 recovered, 24 deaths; Baramulla has 1835 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 459 Active Positive, 1309 recovered (including 29 cases recovered today), 67 deaths; Shopian has 1416 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 330 Active Positive, 1066 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today) and 20 deaths; Kupwara has 1069 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 305 Active Positive, 744 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today) and 20 deaths; Budgam has 1228 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today) with 523 Active Positive and 680 recovered cases (including 20 cases recovered today) and 25 deaths; Ganderbal has 387 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 138 active positive cases and 243 recoveries and 06 deaths; Kulgam has 1491 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 302 Active Positive and 1162 recoveries (including 143 cases recovered today) and 27 deaths and Pulwama reported 1363 positive cases (including 67 cases reported today) with 655 active positive cases and 689 recovered (including 31 cases recovered today) and 19 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 989 positive cases (including 49 cases reported today) with 445 active positive cases and 528 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today) and 16 deaths; Udhampur has 427 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 123 active positive cases, 303 recovered (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 404 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 182 Active Positive and 221 recoveries and 01 death; Rajouri has 633 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 412 active positive cases and 219 recovered (including 37 cases recovered today) and 02 deaths; Kathua has 511 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 180 Active positive and 330 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Kishtwar has 134 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 80 active positive cases and 54 recovered (including 03 cases reported today); Ramban has 533 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 280 active positive and 252 recoveries and 01 death; Reasi has 125 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 67 active positive and 58 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today); Poonch has 197 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 56 active positive and 140 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death while Doda has 265 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 132 active positive cases and 131 recoveries (including 7 recoveries today)and 02 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 19419 positive cases in J&K 4206 have been reported as travelers while 15213 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

