Jammu and Kashmir reports 4926 new COVID positive cases,157283 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that 4926 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),1685from Jammu division and 3241from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 201511.Also 52 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 34 from Jammu Division and 18 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 2836 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 1041 from Jammu Division and 1795 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 201511 positive cases, 41666 are Active Positive, 157283 have recovered and 2562have died; 1068in Jammu division and 1494 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7507938test results available, 7306427 samples have been tested as negative till 6thMay, 2021.

Till date 1867856 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 91693 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 41666 in isolation and 119000in home surveillance. Besides, 1612935 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 50290 positive cases (including 1070 cases reported today) with 10666 Active Positive, 39034recovered (including 1120cases recovered today), 590 deaths; Baramulla has 14984 positive cases (including 353 cases reported today)with 3422Active Positive, 11353recovered (including 123 cases recovered today), 209 deaths; Budgam reported 12583 positive cases (including605 cases reported today)with 2644 active positive cases, 9803 recovered (including 165cases recovered today), 136 deaths; Pulwama has 8401 positive cases (including 171 cases reported today)with2028 Active Positive, 6262 recovered (including 58 cases recovered today)and 111 deaths; Kupwara has 7743 positive cases (including 124 cases reported today), 1293 Active Positive, 6346recoveries (including 64 cases recovered today), 104 deaths; Anantnag district has 8638 positive cases (including 314 cases reported today)with 2512 Active Positive, 6011recovered (including 90 cases recovered today), 115 deaths; Bandipora has 5980 positive cases (including90 cases reported today), with709Active Positive and 5206 recoveries (including 110 cases recovered today),65 deaths; Ganderbal has 5920 positive cases (including 126 cases reported today)with 750Active Positive, 5118 recoveries (including 31 cases recovered today)and52deaths; Kulgam has 5550 positive cases (including 218 cases reported today)with 2193 Active Positive, 3287recoveries (including19 cases recovered today)and 70 deaths while as Shopian has 3557 positive cases (including 170 cases reported today),763active positive cases, 2752 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today)and 42 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 38006 positive cases (including 617 cases reported today) with 7048 active positive cases, 30369recoveries (including 574 cases recovered today), 589 deaths; Udhampur has 6890 positive cases (including 121cases reported today), 1065active positive cases, 5754 recoveries (including 116 cases recovered today)and71 deaths; Rajouri has 5858 positive cases (including 232 cases reported today)with 1791active positive, 3986recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today)and 81deaths; Doda has 4043 positive cases (including 51cases reported today)with409Active positive, 3564 recovered(including 17 cases recovered today) and 70deaths; Kathua has 5376 positive cases (including 200 cases reported today), 999 active positive cases, 4307 recovered(including 78cases recovered today) and 70deaths; Kishtwar has 3093 positive cases (including 36 cases reported today)with 157 Active Positive, 2912 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today)and24 deaths; Samba has 4407 positive cases (including 131 cases reported today)with 1473 active positive cases, 2867 recoveriesand 67 deaths; Poonch has 3383 positive cases (including 124 cases reported today)with686active positive, 2651recoveries (including 45 cases recovered today)and 46 deaths; Rambanhas 3023 positive cases (including 108 cases reported today)with492 active positive cases, 2501 recoveries (including 45 cases recovered today)and 46 deaths while Reasi has 3786 positive (including 65 cases reported today)with 566 active positive cases, 3200 recoveries (including 130 cases recovered today)and 20 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 201511 positive cases in J&K, 20126have been reported as travelers while 181385 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1903 COVID dedicated beds, 1666 Isolation beds with 745vacant beds and 237 ICU beds where 94 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2260 COVID dedicated beds, 2144 Isolation beds where 780 beds are vacant and 116 ICU beds where 74are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 4163 COVID dedicated beds, 3810 Isolation beds with 1525 beds vacant and 353`ICU beds with 168vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.59 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.