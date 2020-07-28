Jammu and Kashmir reports 489 new positive cases, 10885 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 489 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 134 from Jammu division and 355 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 18879. Also 12 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu division and 11 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 483 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 46 from Jammu Division and 437 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 18879 positive cases, 7661 are Active Positive, 10885 have recovered and 333 have died; 24 in Jammu division and 309 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 603728 test results available, 584849 samples have been tested as negative till July 28, 2020.

Additionally, till date 360761 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 45651 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 12 in Hospital Quarantine, 7661 in hospital isolation and 41025 under home surveillance. Besides, 266079 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 675 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 238 Active Positive, 427 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today) and 10 deaths; Srinagar has 4273 positive cases (including 138 cases reported today) with 2458 Active Positive, 1717 recovered (including 62 cases recovered today), 98 deaths; Anantnag district has 1233 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 288 Active Positive, 924 recovered, 21 deaths; Baramulla has 1815 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today) with 471 Active Positive, 1280 recovered (including 112 cases recovered today), 64 deaths; Shopian has 1412 positive cases (including 21 case reported today) with 336 Active Positive, 1056 recovered (including 122 cases recovered today) and 20 deaths; Kupwara has 1066 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 311 Active Positive, 735 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today) and 20 deaths; Budgam has 1183 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today) with 499 Active Positive and 660 recovered cases (including 10 cases recovered today) and 24 deaths; Ganderbal has 384 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 135 active positive cases and 243 recoveries (including 44 cases recovered today) and 06 deaths; Kulgam has 1475 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 429 Active Positive and 1019 recoveries (including 35 cases recovered today) and 27 deaths and Pulwama reported 1296 positive cases (including 39 cases reported today) with 619 active positive cases and 658 recovered (including 37 cases recovered today) and 19 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 940 positive cases (including 43 cases reported today) with 410 active positive cases and 515 recoveries (including 20 cases recovered today) and 15 deaths; Udhampur has 417 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 114 active positive cases, 302 recovered (including 3 cases recovered today )and 01 death; Samba has 392 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 170 Active Positive and 221 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Rajouri has 600 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 416 active positive cases and 182 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today) and 02 deaths; Kathua has 494 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 169 Active positive and 324 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Kishtwar has 129 positive cases with 78 active positive cases and 51 recovered; Ramban has 525 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 272 active positive and 252 recoveries and 01 death; Reasi has 119 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 63 active positive and 56 recovered (including 01 case recovered today); Poonch has 192 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 52 active positive and 139 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 01 death while Doda has 259 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 133 active positive cases and 124 recoveries and 02 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 18879 positive cases in J&K 4137 have been reported as travelers while 14742 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

