Jammu and Kashmir reports 489 new positive cases, 100892 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Wednesday informed that 489 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 264 from Jammu division and 225 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 107819. Also 12 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 06 from Jammu division and 06 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 570 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 186 from Jammu Division and 384 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 107819 positive cases, 5264 are Active Positive, 100892 have recovered and 1663 have died; 572 in Jammu division and 1091 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 2885308 test results available, 2777489 samples have been tested as negative till November 25, 2020.

Till date 775516 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 19500 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5264 in isolation and 47700 in home surveillance. Besides, 701389 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 22598 positive cases (including 85 cases reported today) with 1321 Active Positive, 20864 recovered (including 140 cases recovered today), 413 deaths; Baramulla has 7316 positive cases (including 39 cases reported today) with 419 Active Positive, 6737 recovered (including 66 cases recovered today), 160deaths; Pulwama reported 5021 positive cases (including 05 case reported today) with 159 active positive cases, 4776 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Kulgam has 2582 positive cases (including 00 case reported today) with 59 Active Positive, 2473 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today), 50 deaths; Shopian has 2313 positive cases (including 05 case reported today) with 67 Active Positive, 2209 recovered and 37 deaths; Anantnag district has 4514 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 124 Active Positive, 4313 recovered (including 07cases recovered today), 77 deaths; Budgam has 6777 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 304 Active Positive and 6737 recovered (including 66 cases recovered today), 99 deaths; Kupwara has 5114 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 457 Active Positive, 4575 recovered (including 79 cases recovered today), 82 deaths; Bandipora has 4367 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 150 Active Positive, 4167 recovered (including 40 cases recovered today), 50 deaths and Ganderbal has 4128 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 221 active positive cases, 3870recoveries (including 16 cases recovered today)and 37 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has20092 positive cases (including 126 cases reported today) with 573 active positive cases, 19227 recoveries (including 127 cases recovered today), 292 deaths; Rajouri has 3389 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 92 active positive cases, 3248 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 49 deaths; Ramban has 1874 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 118 active positive, 1738 recoveries and 18 deaths; Kathua has 2706 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 62 Active positive, 2608 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today), 36 deaths; Udhampur has 3405 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today) with 407 active positive cases, 2952 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today) and 46 deaths; Samba has 2403 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 156 Active Positive, 2216 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today) and 31 deaths; Doda has 3011 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 205 active positive cases, 2753 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today), 53 deaths; Poonch has 2385 positive cases (including 03cases reported today) with 76 active positive, 2287 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1432 positive cases with 78 active positive, 1345 recoveries and 09 deaths while Kishtwar has 2392 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 216 active positive cases and 2160 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 107819 positive cases in J&K, 10648 have been reported as travelers while 97171 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 996 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 77 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1728 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 113 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are total of 3651 COVID dedicated beds, 3367 Isolation beds with 2724 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 190 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 11.25 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

