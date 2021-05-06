Jammu and Kashmir reports 4716 new positive cases, 154447 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Wednesday informed that 4716 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 1518 from Jammu division and 3198 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 196585. Also 52 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 28 from Jammu Division and 24 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 2338 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 544 from Jammu Division and 1794 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 196585 positive cases, 39628 are Active Positive, 154447 have recovered and 2510 have died; 1034 in Jammu division and 1476 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7460537 test results available, 7263952 samples have been tested as negative till 5thMay, 2021.

Till date 1857573 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 91290 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 39628 in isolation and 118770 in home surveillance. Besides, 1605375 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 49220 positive cases (including 1125 cases reported today) with 10726 Active Positive, 37914 recovered (including 1132 cases recovered today), 580 deaths; Baramulla has 14631 positive cases (including 511 cases reported today) with 3194 Active Positive, 11230 recovered (including 176 cases recovered today), 207 deaths; Budgam reported 11978 positive cases (including 277 cases reported today) with 2205 active positive cases, 9638 recovered (including 125 cases recovered today), 135 deaths; Pulwama has 8230 positive cases (including 362 cases reported today) with 1917 Active Positive, 6204 recovered (including 45 cases recovered today) and 109 deaths; Kupwara has 7619 positive cases (including 148 cases reported today), 1233 Active Positive, 6282 recoveries (including 90 cases recovered today), 104 deaths; Anantnag district has 8324 positive cases (including 255 cases reported today) with 2291 Active Positive, 5921 recovered (including 102 cases recovered today), 112 deaths; Bandipora has 5890 positive cases (including 96 cases reported today), with 729 Active Positive and 5096 recoveries (including 46 cases recovered today), 65 deaths; Ganderbal has 5794 positive cases (including 108 cases reported today) with 655 Active Positive, 5087 recoveries (including 36 cases recovered today) and 52 deaths; Kulgam has 5332 positive cases (including 238 cases reported today) with 1994 Active Positive, 3268 recoveries (including 42 cases recovered today) and 70 deaths while as Shopian has 3387 positive cases (including 78 cases reported today), with 608 active positive cases, 2737 recoveries and 42 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 37389 positive cases (including 598 cases reported today) with 7026 active positive cases, 29795 recoveries (including 305 cases recovered today), 568 deaths; Udhampur has 6769 positive cases (including 132 cases reported today), 1062 active positive cases, 5638 recoveries (including 14 cases recovered today) and 69 deaths; Rajouri has 5626 positive cases (including 175 cases reported today) with 1569 active positive, 3979 recoveries (including 18 cases recovered today) and 78 deaths; Doda has 3992 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 375 Active positive, 3547 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today) and 70 deaths; Kathua has 5176 positive cases (including 158 cases reported today), 880 active positive cases, 4229 recovered (including 117 cases recovered today) and 67 deaths; Kishtwar has 3057 positive cases (including 39 cases reported today) with 139 Active Positive, 2895 recoveries (including 31 cases recovered today) and 23 deaths; Samba has 4276 positive cases (including 124 cases reported today) with 1344 active positive cases, 2867 recoveries and 65 deaths; Poonch has 3259 positive cases (including 92 cases reported today) with 609 active positive, 2606 recoveries and 44 deaths; Ramban has 2915 positive cases (including 102 cases reported today) with 441 active positive cases, 24444 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today) and 30 deaths while Reasi has 3721 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today) with 631 active positive cases, 3070 recoveries (including 49 cases recovered today) and 20 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 196585 positive cases in J&K, 20031 have been reported as travelers while 176554 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1887 COVID dedicated beds, 1647 Isolation beds with 756 vacant beds and 240 ICU beds where 97 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2175 COVID dedicated beds, 2059 Isolation beds where 769 beds are vacant and 116 ICU beds where 80 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 4062 COVID dedicated beds, 3706 Isolation beds with 1525 beds vacant and 356`ICU beds with 177 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.55 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.