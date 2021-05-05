Jammu and Kashmir reports 4650 new COVID positive cases,152109 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 4650 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),1463from Jammu division and 3187from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 191869.Also 37 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 25 from Jammu Division and 12 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 1878 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 631 from Jammu Division and 1247 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 191869 positive cases, 37302 are Active Positive, 152109 have recovered and 2458have died; 1006in Jammu division and 1452 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7418169test results available, 7226300 samples have been tested as negative till 4thMay, 2021.

Till date 1844022 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 90390 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 37302 in isolation and 114217in home surveillance. Besides, 1599655 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 48095 positive cases (including 1311 cases reported today) with 10748 Active Positive, 36782recovered (including 701cases recovered today), 565 deaths; Baramulla has 14120 positive cases (including 352 cases reported today)with 2683Active Positive, 11054recovered (including 170 cases recovered today), 203 deaths; Budgam reported 11701positive cases (including386 cases reported today)with 2053 active positive cases, 9513 recovered (including 135cases recovered today), 135 deaths; Pulwama has 7868 positive cases (including 240 cases reported today)with 1603 Active Positive, 6159 recoveredand 106 deaths; Kupwara has 7471 positive cases (including 76 cases reported today), 1175 Active Positive, 6192recoveries (including 47 cases recovered today), 104 deaths; Anantnag district has 8069 positive cases (including 417 cases reported today)with 2139 Active Positive, 5819recovered (including 75 cases recovered today), 111 deaths; Bandipora has 5794 positive cases (including107 cases reported today), with679Active Positive and 5050 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today),65 deaths; Ganderbal has 5686 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today)with 583Active Positive, 5051 recoveries (including 59 cases recovered today)and52deaths; Kulgam has 5094 positive cases (including 162 cases reported today)with 1799 Active Positive, 3266 recoveries (including27 cases recovered today)and 69 deaths while as Shopian has 3309 positive cases (including 85 cases reported today),530active positive cases, 2737 recoveries (including 25 cases recovered today)and 42 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 36791 positive cases (including 598 cases reported today) with 6750 active positive cases, 29490recoveries (including 506 cases recovered today), 551 deaths; Udhampur has 6604 positive cases (including 220cases reported today), 911active positive cases, 5624 recoveries (including 40 cases recovered today)and69 deaths; Rajouri has 5451 positive cases (including 205 cases reported today)with 1414active positive, 3961 recoveries (including 16 cases recovered today)and 76deaths; Doda has 3964 positive cases (including 81cases reported today)with352Active positive, 3542 recovered(including 13 cases recovered today) and 70 deaths; Kathua has 5018 positive cases (including 134 cases reported today), 840 active positive cases, 4112 recovered(including 20cases recovered today) and 66deaths; Kishtwar has 3018 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today)with 132 Active Positive, 2864 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 4152 positive cases (including 50 cases reported today)with 1125 active positive cases, 2867 recoveries and 60 deaths; Poonch has 3167 positive cases (including 72 cases reported today)with 519 active positive, 2606recoveriesand 42 deaths; Rambanhas 2813 positive cases (including 49 cases reported today)with344 active positive cases, 2439 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 30 deaths while Reasi has 3684 positive (including 39 cases reported today)with 643 active positive cases, 3021 recoveries (including 34 cases recovered today)and 20 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 191869 positive cases in J&K, 19902have been reported as travelers while 171967 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1839 COVID dedicated beds, 1605 Isolation beds with 758vacant beds and 234 ICU beds where 103 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2102 COVID dedicated beds, 1986 Isolation beds where 807 beds are vacant and 116 ICU beds where 77are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3941 COVID dedicated beds, 3591 Isolation beds with 1565 beds vacant and 350`ICU beds with 180vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.41 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.