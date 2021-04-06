Jammu and Kashmir reports 442 new positive cases, 127290 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Monday informed that 442 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),162from Jammu division and 280from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 133454.Also 02 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 241 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 60 from Jammu Division and 181 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 133454 positive cases, 4154 are Active Positive, 127290 have recovered and 2010have died; 741 in Jammu division and 1269 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 6246356 test results available, 6112902 samples have been tested as negative till 05thApril, 2021.

Till date 1547565 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 53701 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 4154 in isolation and 121370in home surveillance. Besides, 1366330 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 29948 positive cases (including 141 cases reported today) with 1560 Active Positive, 27914recovered (including 107 cases recovered today), 474 deaths; Baramulla has 9230 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today)with 618Active Positive, 8431 recovered (including 30 cases recovered today), 181 deaths; Budgam reported 8417 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today)with 313 active positive cases, 7983 recovered (including 15cases recovered today), 121 deaths; Pulwama has 6032 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 103 Active Positive, 5837 recoveredand 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5878 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today), 115 Active Positive, 5666recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5243 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today)with 90 Active Positive, 5057 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 96 deaths; Bandipora has 4819 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today), with73 Active Positive and 4683 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today), 63 deaths; Ganderbal has 4751 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today)with 53 Active Positive, 4649 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and49deaths; Kulgam has 2936 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today)with 169 Active Positive, 2711 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and 56 deaths while as Shopian has 2671 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today),36 active positive cases, 2595 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 26293 positive cases (including 97 cases reported today) with 706 active positive cases, 25204recoveries (including 52 cases recovered today), 383 deaths; Udhampur has 4392 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today), 53active positive cases, 4281 recoveriesand58 deaths; Rajouri has 3917 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 33 active positive, 3828 recoveries and 56 deaths; Doda has 3466 positive caseswith13 Active positive, 3389 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3401 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today), 82 active positive cases, 3266 recovered(including 08 cases recovered today) and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2757 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 18 Active Positive, 2717 recoveries and 22 deaths; Samba has 2884 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 35 active positive cases, 2808 recoveries and 41 deaths; Poonch has 2559 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today)with 25 active positive, 2508 recoveries and 26 deaths; Ramban has 2165 positive caseswith24 active positive cases, 2119 recoveries and 22 deaths while Reasi has 1695 positive (including 29 cases reported today)with 35 active positive cases, 1644 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 133454 positive cases in J&K, 13809 have been reported as travelers while 119645 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 989 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 101 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1330 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 73are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2319 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 174vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 15.39 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.