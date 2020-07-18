Jammu and Kashmir reports 441 new COVID-19 positive cases, 7165 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 441 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 43 from Jammu division and 398 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 13198. Also 05 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 607 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 44 from Jammu Division and 563 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 13198 positive cases, 5797 are Active Positive, 7165 have recovered and 236 have died; 18 in Jammu division and 218 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 498007 test results available, 484809 samples have been tested as negative till July 18, 2020.

Additionally, till date 326536 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 38750 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 13 in Hospital Quarantine, 5797 in hospital isolation and 43480 under home surveillance. Besides, 238260 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 428 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 94 Active Positive, 329 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths; Srinagar has 2611 positive cases (including 124 cases reported today) with 1982 Active Positive, 570 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 59 deaths; Anantnag district has 1032 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today), with 335 Active Positive, 679 recovered (including 33 cases recovered today), 18 deaths; Baramulla has 1527 positive cases (including 63 cases reported today) with 631 Active Positive, 848 recovered (including 266 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Shopian has 1082 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 320 Active Positive, 744 recovered (including 20 cases recovered today) and 18 deaths; Kupwara has 833 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 287 Active Positive, 533 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today) and 13 deaths; Budgam has 749 positive cases (including 41 cases reported today) with 343 Active Positive and 388 recovered cases (including 48 cases recovered today) and 18 deaths; Ganderbal has 267 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 152 active positive cases and 111 recoveries (including 10 case recovered today) and 04 deaths; Kulgam has 1140 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today), with 325 Active Positive and 791 recoveries (including 91 cases recovered today) and 24 deaths and Pulwama reported 842 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today) with 368 active positive cases and 463 recovered (including 68 cases recovered today) and 11 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 584 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 179 active positive cases and 394 recoveries (including 16 cases recovered today) and 11 deaths; Udhampur has 324 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 32 active positive cases, 291 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 328 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 153 Active Positive and 174 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Rajouri has 339 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 229 active positive cases and 109 recovered (including 11 cases reported today) and 01 death; Kathua has 352 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 112 Active positive and 239 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Kishtwar has 68 positive cases with 40 active positive cases and 28 recovered (including 01 case recovered today); Ramban has 318 positive cases with 95 active positive and 223 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today); Reasi has 64 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 19 active positive and 45 recovered; Poonch has 152 positive cases with 27 active positive and 124 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death while Doda has 158 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 74 active positive cases and 82 recoveries and 02 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 13198 positive cases in J&K 3202 have been reported as travelers while 9996 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

