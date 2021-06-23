Jammu and Kashmir reports 428 new positive cases, 301134 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 428 newpositive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 148 from Jammu division and 280 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 312584. Also, 07COVID-19 deaths have been reported,03 from Jammu Division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 999 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 402 from Jammu Division and 597 from Kashmir Division.

Nonew confirmed case of mucormycosis has been reported today, bringing the cumulative no of confirmed cases to 25 in the UT of J&K.

Besides this, 79.71 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across the Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 312584 positive cases, 7181 are Active Positive, 301134 have recovered and 4269 have died; 2077 in Jammu division and 2192 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 9581172 test results available, 9268588 samples have been tested as negative till 22nd June, 2021.

Till date 2335097 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 32435 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 7181 in isolation and 197211 in home surveillance. Besides, 2094001 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 69331 positive cases (including 104 cases reported today) with 1240 Active Positive, 67269 recovered (including 152 cases recovered today), 822 deaths; Baramulla has 23050 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today)with 500 active Positive, 22274 recovered (including 61 cases recovered today), 276 deaths; Budgam reported 22357 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today)with 592 active positive cases, 21564 recovered (including 71 cases recovered today), 201 deaths; Pulwama has 14728 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today)with 544 Active Positive, 13996 recovered (including 105 cases recovered today)and 188 deaths; Kupwara has 13607 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today), 518 Active Positive, 12928 recoveries (including 53 cases recovered today), 161 deaths; Anantnag district has 15860 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today)with 396 Active Positive, 15267 recovered (including 61 cases recovered today), 197 deaths; Bandipora has 9185 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today), with 237 Active Positive and 8849 recoveries (including 22 cases recovered today), 99 deaths; Ganderbal has 9472 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 208 Active Positive, 9188 recoveries (including 25 cases recovered today) and 76 deaths; Kulgam has 10930 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today)with 295 Active Positive, 10521 recoveries (including 38 cases recovered today) and 114 deaths while as Shopian has 5537 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today), 32 active positive cases, 5447 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today) and 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 52275 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today) with 825 active positive cases, 50324recoveries (including 74 cases recovered today), 1126 deaths; Udhampur has 11095 positive cases (including 04cases reported today), 107active positive cases, 10857 recoveries (including10 cases recovered today)and131deaths; Rajouri has 10594 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today)with 253active positive, 10126recoveries (including 29 cases recovered today)and 215deaths; Doda has 6668 positive cases (including 23cases reported today)with657Active positive, 5903recovered (including 54 cases recovered today)and 108deaths; Kathua has 9162 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), 78 active positive cases, 8935recovered(including 16cases recovered today) and 149deaths; Kishtwar has 4349 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today)with 125 Active Positive, 4183 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today)and41 deaths; Samba has 7041 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with 84 active positive cases, 6839recoveries (including 18cases recovered today)and 118 deaths; Poonch has 6000 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today)with254active positive, 5659recoveries (including 86 cases recovered today)and 87 deaths; Ramban has 5751 positive cases (including 08cases reported today)with135 active positive cases, 5467 recoveries and 60 deaths while Reasi has 5592 positive (including 13 cases reported today)with 101 active positive cases, 5449 recoveries (including20 cases recovered today)and 42 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 312584 positive cases in J&K, 21998have been reported as travelers while 290586as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2695 COVID dedicated beds, 2283 Isolation beds with 2156vacant beds and 412 ICU beds where 348 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 2624 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 222are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 6048 COVID dedicated beds, 5357 Isolation beds with 4780beds vacant and 691 ICU beds with 570vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing allnecessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

To ensure public convenience and avoid chaos & panic crowding at tertiary care hospitals, COVID-19 Triage Facility has been started in Jammu at (i) Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu (opposite GMC Hospital Complex, Jammu, Triage CD Hospital Jammu Contact No.-9541925371, 0191-2561000), (ii) Govt Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block) Contact No.0191-2459300 and in Srinagar at (i) National Institute of Technology Campus, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Contact No. 9419006991& (ii) SKIMS-JVC Bemina, Contact No. 7006617821, that shall act as “first arrival point” for screening of any COVID +ve patient intending to get admitted in Govt. Medical College Jammu/ Srinagar & Associated Hospitals, SKIMS Soura and other identified dedicated COVID Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir.

For COVID +ve cases in periphery areas and districts other than Jammu/ Srinagar, the triage point shall be the concerned District Hospital / New GMCs (Doda/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Baramulla/ Anantnag). Admission of such patients from these districts to GMC Jammu/ Srinagar, SKIMS Soura etc shall be strictly on referral basis only.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. Properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 20.11 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.