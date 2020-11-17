Jammu and Kashmir reports 390 new positive cases, 95824recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Monday informed that 390 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 150 from Jammu division and 240 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 103009. Also 08 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 03 from Jammu division and 05 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 482 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 152 from Jammu Division and 330 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 103009 positive cases, 5588 are Active Positive, 95824 have recovered and 1597 have died; 538 in Jammu division and 1059 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 2660991 test results available, 2557982 samples have been tested as negative till November 16, 2020.

Till date 715686 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 24592 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5588 in isolation and 41318 in home surveillance. Besides, 642591 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 21538 positive cases (including 112 cases reported today) with 1523 Active Positive, 19616 recovered (including 147 cases recovered today), 399 deaths; Baramulla has 6968 positive cases (including 58 cases reported today) with 671 Active Positive, 6140 recovered (including 59 cases recovered today), 157deaths; Pulwama reported 4866 positive cases (including 08 case reported today) with 126 active positive cases, 4655 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 85 deaths; Kulgam has 2552 positive cases (including 03 case reported today) with 78 Active Positive, 2426 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Shopian has 2282 positive cases (including 0 case reported today) with 80 Active Positive, 2166 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today) and 36 deaths; Anantnag district has 4435 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 205 Active Positive, 4155 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today), 75 deaths; Budgam has 6477 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 290 Active Positive and 6090 recovered (including 31 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Kupwara has 4821 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 438 Active Positive, 4305 recovered (including 25 cases recovered today), 78 deaths; Bandipora has 4246 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 178 Active Positive, 4020 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 48 deaths and Ganderbal has 3954 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 311 active positive cases, 3607 recoveries (including 31 cases recovered today)and 36 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 19126 positive cases (including 97 cases reported today) with 594 active positive cases, 18249 recoveries (including 94 cases recovered today), 283 deaths; Rajouri has 3321 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 95 active positive cases, 3178 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Ramban has 1769 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 124 active positive, 1627 recoveries (including 0 cases recovered today) and 18 deaths; Kathua has 2615 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 79 Active positive, 2644 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 33 deaths; Udhampur has 3026 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 245 active positive cases, 2746 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today) and 35 deaths; Samba has 2284 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 95 Active Positive, 2164 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today) and 25 deaths; Doda has 2816 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 122 active positive cases, 2644 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 50 deaths; Poonch has 2350 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 86 active positive, 2242 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1374 positive cases with 85 active positive, 1281 recoveries and 08 deaths while Kishtwar has 2189 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 163 active positive cases and 2010 recoveries (including 00 cases recovered today) and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 103009 positive cases in J&K, 10337 have been reported as travelers while 92672 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 1042 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 83 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1723 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 124 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are total of 3651 COVID dedicated beds, 3367 Isolation beds with 2765 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 207 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 10.94 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Related

comments