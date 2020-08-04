Jammu and Kashmir reports 390 new positive cases, 14856 recovered so far

Jammu : The Government on Tuesday informed that 390 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),152 from Jammu division and 238 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 22396. Also 10 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 824 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 291 from Jammu Division and 533 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 22396 positive cases, 7123 are Active Positive, 14856 have recovered and 417 have died; 30 in Jammu division and 387 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 671413 test results available, 649017 samples have been tested as negative till August 04, 2020.

Additionally, till date 376393 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 44229 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 7123 in isolation and 43078 under home surveillance. Besides, 281546 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 5432 positive cases (including 99 cases reported today) with 2300 Active Positive, 2994 recovered (including 229 cases recovered today), 138 deaths; Baramulla has 1968 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 443 Active Positive, 1452 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 73 deaths; Pulwama reported 1628 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 723 active positive cases and 881 recovered (including 49 cases recovered today) and 24 deaths; Kulgam has 1524 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 173 Active Positive and 1322 recoveries (including 173 cases recovered today) and 29 deaths; Shopian has 1485 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 224 Active Positive, 1238 recovered and 23 deaths; Anantnag district has 1411 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today) with 270 Active Positive, 1115 recovered (including 45 cases recovered today), 26 deaths; Budgam has 1345 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 436 Active Positive and 878 recovered (including 150 cases recovered today) cases and 31 deaths; Kupwara has 1161 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 200 Active Positive, 940 recovered(including 04 cases recovered today), 21 deaths; Bandipora has 820 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 273 Active Positive, 532 recovered (including 01 cases recovered today) and 15 deaths and Ganderbal has 518 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 180 active positive cases and 331 recoveries (including 34 case recovered today) and 07 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 1300 positive cases (including 41 cases reported today) with 583 active positive cases and 696 recoveries (including 52 cases recovered today), 21 deaths; Rajouri has 741 positive cases (including 21cases reported today) with 288 active positive cases, 451 recovered (including 147 cases recovered today), 02 deaths; Ramban has 574 positive cases with 131 active positive, 442 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today), 01 death; Kathua has 551 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 139 Active positive, 411 recovered (including 42 cases recovered today), 01 death; Udhampur has 581 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 216 active positive cases, 364 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 01 death; Samba has 457 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 176 Active Positive and 280 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today), 01 death; Doda has 299 positive cases (including 07 case reported today) with 80 active positive cases, 217 recoveries (including 17 recoveries today), 02 deaths; Poonch has 248 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 95 active positive, 152 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today),01 death; Reasi has 198 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 138 active positive, 60 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and Kishtwar has 155 positive cases with 55 active positive cases; 100 recoveries (including 20 cases recovered today).

According to the bulletin, of the total 22396 positive cases in J&K 4593 have been reported as travelers while 17803 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Related

comments