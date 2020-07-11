Jammu and Kashmir reports 387 new positive cases, 5786 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 387 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 97 from Jammu division and 290 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 9888. Also 05 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 91 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 35 from Jammu Division and 56 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 9888 positive cases, 3943 are Active Positive, 5786 have recovered and 159 have died; 15 in Jammu division and 144 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 437928 test results available, 428040 samples have been tested as negative till July 10, 2020.

Additionally, till date 308573 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 38509 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 44 in Hospital Quarantine, 3,943 in hospital isolation and 44932 under home surveillance. Besides, 220986 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 336 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 50 Active Positive, 283 recovered (including 01 case recovered today) and 03 deaths; Srinagar has 1545 positive cases (including 94 cases reported today) with 1012 Active Positive, 494 recovered, 39 deaths; Anantnag district has 775 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today), with 171 Active Positive, 591 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), 13 deaths; Baramulla has 1251 positive cases (including 36 cases reported today) with 707 Active Positive, 513 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 31 deaths; Shopian has 887 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 209 Active Positive, 663 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today) and 15 deaths; Kupwara has 709 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today) with 243 Active Positive, 458 recovered and 08 deaths; Budgam has 528 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 224 Active Positive and 293 recovered cases (including 01 case recovered today) and 11 deaths; Ganderbal has 160 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 73 active positive cases and 86 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Kulgam has 963 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today), with 298 Active Positive and 647 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 18 deaths and Pulwama reported 640 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today) with 331 active positive cases and 304 recovered (including 26 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 452 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 121 active positive cases and 322 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and 09 deaths; Udhampur has 298 positive cases with 51 active positive cases, 246 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 218 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 81 Active Positive and 137 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today); Rajouri has 240 positive cases (including 51 cases reported today) with 151 active positive cases and 88 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Kathua has 272 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 65 Active positive and 206 recovered (including 05 recoveries today) and 01 death; Kishtwar has 44 positive cases with 19 active positive cases and 25 recovered; Ramban has 254 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 48 active positive and 206 recoveries; Reasi has 53 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 14 active positive and 39 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today); Poonch has 139 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 21 active positive and 117 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 01 death while Doda has 124 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 54 active positive cases and 68 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today) and 02 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 9888 positive cases in J&K 2759 have been reported as travelers while 7129 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

