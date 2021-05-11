Jammu and Kashmir reports 3614 new positive cases, 167813 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Monday informed that3614 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 1496 from Jammu division and 2118 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 220546.Also 56 COVID-19 deaths have been reported,39 from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 2855 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 1070 from Jammu Division and 1785 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 220546 positive cases, 49951 are Active Positive, 167813 have recovered and 2782have died; 1210in Jammu division and 1572 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7689823 test results available, 7469277 samples have been tested as negative till 10thMay, 2021.

Till date 1918562 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 87062 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 49951 in isolation and 133234in home surveillance. Besides, 1645533 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 53835 positive cases (including 701 cases reported today) with 11148 Active Positive, 42065recovered (including 723cases recovered today), 622 deaths; Baramulla has 16567 positive cases (including 163 cases reported today)with 3888Active Positive, 12467recovered (including 303 cases recovered today), 212 deaths; Budgam reported 14262positive cases (including343 cases reported today)with 3650 active positive cases, 10468 recovered (including 202cases recovered today), 144 deaths; Pulwama has 9137 positive cases (including 135 cases reported today)with2248Active Positive, 6767recovered (including 95 cases recovered today)and 122 deaths; Kupwara has 8536 positive cases (including 187 cases reported today), 1713 Active Positive, 6713recoveries (including 94 cases recovered today), 110 deaths; Anantnag district has 10328 positive cases (including 134 cases reported today)with 3771 Active Positive, 6436recovered (including 72 cases recovered today), 121 deaths; Bandipora has 6306 positive cases (including65 cases reported today), with763Active Positive and 5474 recoveries (including 127 cases recovered today),69 deaths; Ganderbal has 6355 positive cases (including 76cases reported today)with 976Active Positive, 5323 recoveries (including 66 cases recovered today)and56deaths; Kulgam has 6666 positive cases (including 254 cases reported today)with 3018 Active Positive, 3576recoveries (including103 cases recovered today)and 72 deaths while as Shopian has 4026 positive cases (including 60 cases reported today),1127active positive cases, 2855 recoveriesand44 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 40595 positive cases (including 658 cases reported today) with 7630 active positive cases, 32279recoveries (including 444 cases recovered today), 686 deaths; Udhampur has 7679 positive cases (including 137cases reported today), 1410active positive cases, 6192 recoveries (including 183 cases recovered today)and77 deaths; Rajouri has 6786 positive cases (including 170 cases reported today)with 2636active positive, 4051recoveries (including 33 cases recovered today)and 99deaths; Doda has 4166 positive cases (including 34cases reported today)with472Active positive, 3623 recovered(including 12 cases recovered today) and 71 deaths; Kathua has 6169 positive cases (including 146 cases reported today), 1393 active positive cases, 4699 recovered(including 119cases recovered today) and 77deaths; Kishtwar has 3198 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today)with 230 Active Positive, 2942 recoveriesand26 deaths; Samba has 4890 positive cases (including 158 cases reported today)with 1704 active positive cases, 3117 recoveries (including 111 cases recovered today)and 69 deaths; Poonch has 3691 positive cases (including 57 cases reported today)with 857 active positive, 2785 recoveries (including 78 cases recovered today)and 49 deaths; Ramban has 3273 positive cases (including 50 cases reported today)with683 active positive cases, 2555 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today)and 35 deaths while Reasi has 4081 positive (including 75 cases reported today)with 634 active positive cases, 3426 recoveries (including75 cases recovered today)and 21 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 220546 positive cases in J&K, 20510have been reported as travelers while 200036 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2347 COVID dedicated beds, 2086 Isolation beds with 866vacant beds and 261 ICU beds where 80 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2737 COVID dedicated beds, 2619 Isolation beds where 985 beds are vacant and 118 ICU beds where 70are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5084 COVID dedicated beds, 4705 Isolation beds with 1851 beds vacant and 379`ICU beds with 150vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.59 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.