Jammu and Kashmir reports 359 new positive cases, 126304 recovered so far

Jammu:The Government on Tuesday informed that 359 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 93 from Jammu division and 266 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 130587.Also 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 175 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 20 from Jammu Division and 155 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 130587 positive cases, 2293 are Active Positive, 126304 have recovered and 1990have died; 735 in Jammu division and 1255 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 6017096test results available, 5886509 samples have been tested as negative till 30thMarch, 2021.

Till date 1496738 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 27249 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 2249 in isolation and 118858in home surveillance. Besides, 1346348 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 28903 positive cases (including 150 cases reported today) with 965 Active Positive, 27467recovered (including 92 cases recovered today), 471 deaths; Baramulla has 8785 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today)with 307Active Positive, 8300 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 178 deaths; Budgam reported 8182 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today)with 144 active positive cases, 7918 recovered (including 32cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5987 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today)with 77 Active Positive, 5818 recovered(including 04 cases recovered today) and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5796 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), 59 Active Positive, 5640recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5167 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today)with 31 Active Positive, 5042 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Bandipora has 4756 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), with25 Active Positive and 4669 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4709 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 17 Active Positive, 4645 recoveriesand47deaths; Kulgam has 2787 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today)with 17 Active Positive, 2702 recoveries and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2647 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today),22 active positive cases, 2585 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25867 positive cases (including 59 cases reported today) with 459 active positive cases, 25027recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 381 deaths; Udhampur has 4352 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today), 20active positive cases, 4275 recoveries (including 02 cases reported today)and57 deaths; Rajouri has 3893 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 11 active positive, 3827 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 55 deaths; Doda has 3455 positive caseswith05 Active positive, 3386 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3318 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today), 40 active positive cases, 3225 recovered(including 03 cases recovered today) and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2756 positive cases with 17 Active Positive, 2717 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 2858 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 15 active positive cases, 2802 recoveries and 41 deaths; Poonch has 2545 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with18active positive, 2502recoveriesand 25 deaths; Ramban has 2159 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with23 active positive cases, 2115 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1665 positive with 07 active positive cases, 1642 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 130587 positive cases in J&K, 13309 have been reported as travelers while 117278 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 925 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 111 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1369 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 76are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2294 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 187vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 15.15 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.