Jammu and Kashmir reports 3408 new positive cases, 214664 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that3408 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),1251 from Jammu division and 2157 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 267313.Also 48 COVID-19 deaths have been reported,30 from Jammu Division and 18 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 4117 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 1623 from Jammu Division and 2494 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 267313 positive cases, 49136 are Active Positive, 214664 have recovered and 3513have died; 1669in Jammu division and 1844 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 8188640test results available, 7921327 samples have been tested as negative till 22ndMay, 2021.

Till date 2018101 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 74102 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 49136 in isolation and 133759in home surveillance. Besides, 1757591 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 61647 positive cases (including 509 cases reported today) with 6571 Active Positive, 54351recovered (including 819cases recovered today), 725 deaths; Baramulla has 19613 positive cases (including 237 cases reported today)with 2816Active Positive, 16561recovered (including 369 cases recovered today), 236 deaths; Budgam reported 18273positive cases (including273 cases reported today)with 4461 active positive cases, 13650 recovered (including 220cases recovered today), 162 deaths; Pulwama has 11771 positive cases (including 175 cases reported today)with2327Active Positive, 9292recovered (including 228 cases recovered today)and 152 deaths; Kupwara has 10418 positive cases (including 202 cases reported today), 1832 Active Positive, 8253recoveries (including 207 cases recovered today), 133 deaths; Anantnag district has 13024 positive cases (including 224 cases reported today)with 4641 Active Positive, 8235recovered (including 81 cases recovered today), 148 deaths; Bandipora has 7769 positive cases (including112 cases reported today), with1189Active Positive and 6497 recoveries (including 68cases recovered today),83 deaths; Ganderbal has 7658 positive cases (including 132cases reported today)with 1114Active Positive, 6479 recoveries (including 140 cases recovered today)and65deaths; Kulgam has 8831 positive cases (including 241 cases reported today)with 2906 Active Positive, 5836recoveries (including341 cases recovered today)and 89 deaths while as Shopian has 4906 positive cases (including 52 cases reported today),1080active positive cases, 3775 recoveries (including 21 cases recovered today)and51 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 47240 positive cases (including 490 cases reported today) with 7469 active positive cases, 38836recoveries (including 524 cases recovered today), 935 deaths; Udhampur has 9986 positive cases (including 150cases reported today), 1622active positive cases, 8254 recoveries (including169 cases recovered today)and110 deaths; Rajouri has 8897 positive cases (including 119 cases reported today)with 3288active positive, 5456recoveries (including 204 cases recovered today)and 153deaths; Doda has 5075 positive cases (including 43cases reported today)with1055Active positive, 3939 recovered (including 63 cases recovered today)and 81deaths; Kathua has 8188 positive cases (including 138 cases reported today), 1223 active positive cases, 6850recovered(including 194cases recovered today) and 115deaths; Kishtwar has 3737 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today)with 323 Active Positive, 3387 recoveries(including 69 cases recovered today) and27 deaths; Samba has 6317 positive cases (including 82 cases reported today)with 2424 active positive cases, 3797 recoveries (including 27 cases recovered today)and 96 deaths; Poonch has 4675 positive cases (including 59 cases reported today)with983active positive, 3618recoveries (including 269 cases recovered today)and 74 deaths; Rambanhas 4438 positive cases (including 128 cases reported today)with1176 active positive cases, 3216 recoveries (including 81 cases recovered today)and 46 deaths while Reasi has 4850 positive (including 27 cases reported today)with 636 active positive cases, 4182 recoveries (including23 cases recovered today)and 32 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 263905 positive cases in J&K, 21189have been reported as travelers while 242716as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2629 COVID dedicated beds, 2327 Isolation beds with 979vacant beds and 302 ICU beds where 100 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2883 COVID dedicated beds, 2729 Isolation beds where 1139 beds are vacant and 154 ICU beds where 81are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5512 COVID dedicated beds, 5056 Isolation beds with 2118 beds vacant and 456 ICU beds with 181vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 17.26 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.