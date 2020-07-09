Jammu and Kashmir reports 330 new positive cases, 5567 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Wednesday informed that 330 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 59 from Jammu division and 271 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 9261. Also 06 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 168 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 38 from Jammu Division and 130 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 9261 positive cases, 3545 are Active Positive, 5567 have recovered and 149 have died; 14 in Jammu division and 135 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 421571 test results available, 412310 samples have been tested as negative till July 8, 2020.

Additionally, till date 304585 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 39156 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 45 in Hospital Quarantine, 3,545 in hospital isolation and 46106 under home surveillance. Besides, 215584 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 323 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 38 Active Positive, 282 recovered and 03 deaths; Srinagar has 1396 positive cases (including 119 cases reported today) with 895 Active Positive, 465 recovered, 36 deaths; Anantnag district has 755 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today), with 160 Active Positive, 583 recovered (including 19 cases recovered today), 12 deaths; Baramulla has 1176 positive cases (including 82 cases reported today) with 645 Active Positive, 501 recovered (including 51 cases recovered today), 30 deaths; Shopian has 866 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 223 Active Positive, 629 recovered and 14 deaths; Kupwara has 643 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 183 Active Positive, 453 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths; Budgam has 504 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 201 Active Positive and 292 recovered cases (including 08 cases recovered today) and 11 deaths; Ganderbal has 138 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 59 active positive cases and 78 recoveries and 01 death; Kulgam has 928 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today), with 265 Active Positive and 646 recoveries (including 32 cases recovered today) and 17 deaths and Pulwama reported 590 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 313 active positive cases and 273 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 417 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 96 active positive cases and 313 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 08 deaths; Udhampur has 298 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 85 active positive cases, 212 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 208 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 80 Active Positive and 128 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today); Rajouri has 171 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 99 active positive cases and 71 recovered and 01 death; Kathua has 261 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 60 Active positive and 200 recovered (including 05 recoveries today) and 01 death; Kishtwar has 40 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 15 active positive cases and 25 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today); Ramban has 243 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 39 active positive and 204 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today); Reasi has 52 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 17 active positive and 35 recovered; Poonch has 132 positive cases with 16 active positive and 115 recoveries and 01 death while Doda has 120 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 56 active positive cases and 62 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 02 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 9261 positive cases in J&K 2623 have been reported as travelers while 6638 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

