Jammu and Kashmir reports 309 new positive cases, 126003 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 309 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 63 from Jammu division and 246 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 129993.Also 04 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 03 from Jammu Division and 01 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 117 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 21 from Jammu Division and 96 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 129993 positive cases, 2001 are Active Positive, 126003 have recovered and 1989 have died; 735 in Jammu division and 1254 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5950506test results available, 5820513 samples have been tested as negative till 28thMarch, 2021.

Till date 1481909 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 27209 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 2001 in isolation and 111594in home surveillance. Besides, 1339116 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 28654 positive cases (including 123 cases reported today) with 873 Active Positive, 27311 recovered (including 63 cases recovered today), 470 deaths; Baramulla has 8704 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today)with 254Active Positive, 8272 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 178 deaths; Budgam reported 8145 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today)with 147 active positive cases, 7878 recovered (including 06cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5963 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today)with 61 Active Positive, 5810 recovered(including 05 cases recovered today) and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5791 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today), 59 Active Positive, 5635 recoveries, 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5143 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today)with 19 Active Positive, 5030 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Bandipora has 4749 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), with21 Active Positive and 4666 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today),62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4703 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 12 Active Positive, 4644 recoveriesand47deaths; Kulgam has 2773 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 17 Active Positive, 2702 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2644 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today),25 active positive cases, 2579 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25789 positive cases (including 49 cases reported today) with 402 active positive cases, 25006recoveries (including 18 cases recovered today), 381 deaths; Udhampur has 4342 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), 15active positive cases, 4270 recoveries (including 02 cases reported today)and57 deaths; Rajouri has 3890 positive cases with 11 active positive, 3824 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3454 positive caseswith13 Active positive, 3377 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3299 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), 24 active positive cases, 3222 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2740 positive cases with 01 Active Positive, 2717 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 2856 positive cases with 13 active positive cases, 2802 recoveries and 41deaths; Poonch has 2542 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 16 active positive, 2501 recoveries and 25 deaths; Ramban has 2152 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with16 active positive cases, 2115 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1660 positive with 02 active positive cases, 1642 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 129993 positive cases in J&K, 13172 have been reported as travelers while 116821 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 930 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 109 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1372 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 75are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2302 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 184vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 14.92 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.