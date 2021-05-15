Jammu and Kashmir reports 3027 new positive cases, 181762 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 3027 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) 1511 from Jammu division and 1516 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 236790.Also 60 COVID-19 deaths have been reported,39 from Jammu Division and 21 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 3814 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 1063 from Jammu Division and 2751 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 236790 positive cases, 52001 are Active Positive, 181762 have recovered and 3027have died; 1371in Jammu division and 1656 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7850973test results available, 7614183 samples have been tested as negative till 14thMay, 2021.

Till date 1950539 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 71854 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 52001 in isolation and 119379in home surveillance. Besides, 1704278 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 56795 positive cases (including 379 cases reported today) with 9813 Active Positive, 46326recovered (including 1248cases recovered today), 656 deaths; Baramulla has 17657 positive cases (including 124 cases reported today)with 3877Active Positive, 13562recovered (including 342 cases recovered today), 218 deaths; Budgam reported 15440 positive cases (including308 cases reported today)with 4144 active positive cases, 11148 recovered (including 150cases recovered today), 148 deaths; Pulwama has 10175 positive cases (including 167 cases reported today)with2443Active Positive, 7601recovered (including 233 cases recovered today)and 131 deaths; Kupwara has 9114 positive cases (including 140 cases reported today), 1784 Active Positive, 7215recoveries (including 97 cases recovered today), 115 deaths; Anantnag district has 11160 positive cases (including 97 cases reported today)with 4018 Active Positive, 7010recovered (including 242 cases recovered today), 132 deaths; Bandipora has 6717 positive cases (including100 cases reported today), with898Active Positive and 5746 recoveries (including 76 cases recovered today),73 deaths; Ganderbal has 6736 positive cases (including 98cases reported today)with 1137Active Positive, 5537 recoveries (including 47 cases recovered today)and62deaths; Kulgam has 7372 positive cases (including 72 cases reported today)with 3295 Active Positive, 4000recoveries (including218 cases recovered today)and 77 deaths while as Shopian has 4347 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today),1237active positive cases, 3066 recoveries (including 98 cases recovered today)and44 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 42976 positive cases (including 534 cases reported today) with 7693 active positive cases, 34503recoveries (including 408 cases recovered today), 780 deaths; Udhampur has 8487 positive cases (including 221cases reported today), 1528active positive cases, 6868 recoveries (including246 cases recovered today)and91 deaths; Rajouri has 7589 positive cases (including 138 cases reported today)with 3124active positive, 4351recoveries (including 74 cases recovered today)and 114 deaths; Doda has 4559 positive cases (including 40cases reported today) with 811Active positive, 3675 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today)and 73 deaths; Kathua has 6967 positive cases (including 197 cases reported today), 1577 active positive cases, 5299recovered (including 196 cases recovered today) and 91deaths; Kishtwar has 3461 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today)with 374 Active Positive, 3061 recoveries (including 71 cases recovered today)and26 deaths; Samba has 5357 positive cases (including 154 cases reported today)with 1821 active positive cases, 3456 recoveries and 80 deaths; Poonch has 4019 positive cases (including 61 cases reported today) with 1039 active positive, 2925 recoveries (including 26 cases recovered today)and 55 deaths; Ramban has 3513 positive cases (including 52 cases reported today)with718 active positive cases, 2756 recoveries and 39 deaths while Reasi has 4349 positive (including 66 cases reported today)with 670 active positive cases, 3657 recoveries (including38 cases recovered today)and 22 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 236790 positive cases in J&K, 20842have been reported as travelers while 215948 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2512 COVID dedicated beds, 2251 Isolation beds with 819vacant beds and 261 ICU beds where 76 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2848 COVID dedicated beds, 2715 Isolation beds where 1127 beds are vacant and 133 ICU beds where 73are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5360 COVID dedicated beds, 4966 Isolation beds with 1946 beds vacant and 394 ICU beds with 149vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.59 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.