Jammu and Kashmir reports 285 new positive cases, 1048 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that 285 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 63 from Jammu division and 222 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 3142. Also, 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 41 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 24 from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 3142 positive cases, 2059 are Active Positive, 1048 have recovered and 35 have died; 04 in Jammu division and 31 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 195677 test results available, 192535 samples have been tested as negative till June 4, 2020.

Additionally, till date 197350 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 42195 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 38 in Hospital Quarantine, 2059 in hospital isolation and 53745 under home surveillance. Besides, 99278 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 176 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 39 Active Positive, 136 recovered, 01 death; Srinagar has 344 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today) with 193 Active Positive, 143 recovered, 08 deaths; Anantnag district has 377 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today), with 217 Active Positive, 155 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today), 05 deaths; Baramulla has 301 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 190 Active Positive, 104 recovered, 07 deaths; Shopian has 240 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today) with 125 Active Positive, 112 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today) and 03 deaths; Kupwara has 318 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 235 Active Positive, 82 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Budgam has 129 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), with 60 Active Positive and 67 recovered cases and 02 deaths; Ganderbal has 41 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 15 active positive cases and 26 recoveries; Kulgam has 362 positive cases (including 49 cases reported today), with 308 Active Positive and 50 recoveries (including 05 cases reported today) and 04 deaths and Pulwama reported 119 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 106 active positive and 13 recovered.

Similarly, Jammu has 178 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 124 active positive cases and 52 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today) and 02 deaths; Udhampur has 97 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today) with 67 active positive cases, 29 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 51 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 30 Active Positive and 21 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today); Rajouri has 46 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 41 active positive cases and 05 recovered; Kathua has 83 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 55 Active positive and 28 recovered (including 01 case recovered today); Kishtwar has 17 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 14 active positive cases and 03 recovered; Ramban has 153 positive cases with 137 active positive and 16 recoveries; Reasi has 17 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 14 active positive and 03 recovered, Poonch has 63 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 61 active positive and 02 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) while Doda has 30 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 28 active positive case and 01 recovered and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 3142 positive cases in the UT of J&K 1323 have been reported as travelers.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

