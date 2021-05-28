Jammu and Kashmir reports 2769 new positive cases, 235617 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that2769 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),964from Jammu division and 1805from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 281628.Also 37 COVID-19 deaths have been reported,24 from Jammu Division and 13 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 4352 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 1760 from Jammu Division and 2592 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 281628 positive cases, 42272 are Active Positive, 235617 have recovered and 3739have died; 1808in Jammu division and 1931 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 8403522test results available, 8121894 samples have been tested as negative till 27thMay, 2021.

Till date 2058592 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 78768 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 42272 in isolation and 143767in home surveillance. Besides, 1790046 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 63825 positive cases (including 377 cases reported today) with 5450 Active Positive, 57620recovered (including 818cases recovered today), 755 deaths; Baramulla has 20695 positive cases (including 260 cases reported today)with 3089Active Positive, 17357recovered (including 106 cases recovered today), 249 deaths; Budgam reported 19553positive cases (including195 cases reported today)with 3159 active positive cases, 16223 recovered (including 720cases recovered today), 171 deaths; Pulwama has 12518 positive cases (including 196 cases reported today)with2207Active Positive, 10150recovered (including 214 cases recovered today)and 161 deaths; Kupwara has 11348 positive cases (including 217 cases reported today), 1911 Active Positive, 9299recoveries (including 139 cases recovered today), 138 deaths; Anantnag district has 13920 positive cases (including 205 cases reported today)with 3960 Active Positive, 9803recovered (including 255 cases recovered today), 157 deaths; Bandipora has 8209 positive cases (including78 cases reported today), with981Active Positive and 7143 recoveries (including 54cases recovered today),85 deaths; Ganderbal has 8288 positive cases (including 96cases reported today)with 1251Active Positive, 6970 recoveries (including 125 cases recovered today)and67deaths; Kulgam has 9531 positive cases (including 146 cases reported today)with 2200 Active Positive, 7237recoveries (including117 cases recovered today)and 94 deaths while as Shopian has 5165 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today),1160active positive cases, 3951 recoveries (including 44 cases recovered today)and54 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 49395 positive cases (including 384 cases reported today) with 6631 active positive cases, 41751recoveries (including 672 cases recovered today), 1013 deaths; Udhampur has 10366 positive cases (including 63cases reported today), 924active positive cases, 9326 recoveries (including249 cases recovered today)and116 deaths; Rajouri has 9379 positive cases (including 95 cases reported today)with 2536active positive, 6674recoveries (including 264 cases recovered today)and 169deaths; Doda has 5434 positive cases (including 88cases reported today)with1178Active positive, 4170recovered (including 43 cases recovered today)and 86deaths; Kathua has 8584 positive cases (including 50 cases reported today), 852 active positive cases, 7605recovered(including 158cases recovered today) and 127deaths; Kishtwar has 3897 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today)with 281 Active Positive, 3585 recoveries (including 116 cases recovered today)and31 deaths; Samba has 6606 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today)with 1979 active positive cases, 4522 recoveries (including 149 cases recovered today)and 105 deaths; Poonch has 4947 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today)with922 active positive, 3948recoveries (including 12cases recovered today)and 77 deaths; Rambanhas 4843 positive cases (including 78 cases reported today)with1017 active positive cases, 3777 recoveries (including 46 cases recovered today)and 49 deaths while Reasi has 5125 positive (including 102 cases reported today)with 584 active positive cases, 4506 recoveries (including51 cases recovered today)and 35 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 281628 positive cases in J&K, 21446have been reported as travelers while 260182as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2603 COVID dedicated beds, 2303 Isolation beds with 1419vacant beds and 300 ICU beds where 110 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2853 COVID dedicated beds, 2699 Isolation beds where 1205 beds are vacant and 154 ICU beds where 83are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5456 COVID dedicated beds, 5002 Isolation beds with 2624 beds vacant and 454 ICU beds with 193vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing allnecessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 17.42 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.