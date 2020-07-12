Jammu and Kashmir reports 268 new positive cases, 5895 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 268 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 87 from Jammu division and 181 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 10156. Also 10 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu division and 09 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 109 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 14 from Jammu Division and 95 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 10156 positive cases, 4092 are Active Positive, 5895 have recovered and 169 have died; 16 in Jammu division and 153 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 445169 test results available, 435013 samples have been tested as negative till July 11, 2020.

Additionally, till date 311254 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 38650 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 36 in Hospital Quarantine, 4,092 in hospital isolation and 45156 under home surveillance. Besides, 223151 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 336 positive cases with 44 Active Positive, 289 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today) and 03 deaths; Srinagar has 1611 positive cases (including 67 cases reported today) with 1075 Active Positive, 494 recovered, 42 deaths; Anantnag district has 781 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), with 175 Active Positive, 592 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), 14 deaths; Baramulla has 1288 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today) with 743 Active Positive, 513 recovered, 32 deaths; Shopian has 888 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 198 Active Positive, 674 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today) and 16 deaths; Kupwara has 746 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today) with 264 Active Positive, 473 recovered (including 15 cases reported today) and 09 deaths; Budgam has 532 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 213 Active Positive and 307 recovered cases (including 14 cases recovered today) and 12 deaths; Ganderbal has 161 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 73 active positive cases and 86 recoveries and 02 deaths; Kulgam has 987 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today), with 313 Active Positive and 656 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today) and 18 deaths and Pulwama reported 645 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 297 active positive cases and 343 recovered (including 39 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 473 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 135 active positive cases and 329 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today) and 09 deaths; Udhampur has 301 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 53 active positive cases, 247 recovered (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 224 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 86 Active Positive and 137 recoveries and 01 death; Rajouri has 269 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 180 active positive cases and 88 recovered and 01 death; Kathua has 292 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 81 Active positive and 210 recovered (including 04 recoveries today) and 01 death; Kishtwar has 45 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 20 active positive cases and 25 recovered; Ramban has 254 positive cases with 48 active positive and 206 recoveries; Reasi has 57 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 18 active positive and 39 recovered; Poonch has 142 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 22 active positive and 119 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 01 death while Doda has 124 positive cases with 54 active positive cases and 68 recoveries and 02 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 10156 positive cases in J&K 2821 have been reported as travelers while 7335 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

