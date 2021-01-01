Jammu and Kashmir reports 256 new positive cases, 116327 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 256 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 106 from Jammu division and 150 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 121227. Also 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Jammu Division.

Moreover, 248 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 116 from Jammu Division and 132 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 121227 positive cases, 3016 are Active Positive, 116327 have recovered and 1884 have died; 698 in Jammu division and 1186 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 3851827test results available, 3730600 samples have been tested as negative till January 01, 2021.

Till date 887840 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 14354persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 3016 in isolation and 30147 in home surveillance. Besides, 838439 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 25376 positive cases (including 61 cases reported today) with 588 Active Positive, 24338 recovered (including 42 cases recovered today), 450 deaths; Baramulla has 7976 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 115Active Positive, 7689 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 172 deaths; Budgam reported 7618 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 146ctive positive cases, 7364 recovered (including 07cases recovered today), 108 deaths; Kupwara has 5537 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 120 Active Positive, 5326 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today), 91 deaths; Pulwama has 5580 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 169Active Positive, 5323 recovered (including 45 cases recovered today) and 88 deaths; Anantnag district has 4798 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 109 Active Positive, 4606 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 83 deaths; Bandipora has 4650 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 54 Active Positive and 4536 recoveries(including 02 cases recovered today), 60 deaths; Ganderbal has 4480positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 91 Active Positive, 4346 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 43deaths; Kulgam has 2664 positive cases (including 02 case reported today) with 65 Active Positive, 2546 recoveries and 53 deaths while as Shopian has 2504 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 94 active positive cases, 2372 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and 38 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 23868 positive cases (including 72 cases reported today) with 851 active positive cases, 22662 recoveries (including 77 cases recovered today), 355 deaths; Udhampur has 4089 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 63 active positive cases, 3969 recovered(including 16 cases recovered today) and 57deaths; Rajouri has 3842 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 159active positive, 3629 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today) and 54 deaths; Doda has 3388 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 45 Active positive, 3279 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today) and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3199 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 54 active positive cases, 3096 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today) and 49 deaths; Kishtwar has 2719 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 20 Active Positive, 2678 recoveries (including 3 cases recovered todayand 21 deaths; Samba has 2761 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 189 active positive cases, 2534 recoveries and 38 deaths; Poonch has 2446 positive (including 01 case reported today) cases with 25active positive, 2397 recoveries and 24 deaths; Ramban has 2104 positive caseswith28 active positive, 2055recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1628 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 31 active positive cases, 1582 recoveries and 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 121227 positive cases in J&K, 11298 have been reported as travelers while 109929 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1097 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 104 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds,2197 Isolation beds where 1934 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 120 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 3031 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 224 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meters from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 12.17 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

