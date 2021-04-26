Jammu and Kashmir reports 2381 new positive cases,139050 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 2381 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),848 from Jammu division and 1533 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 160755.Also 21 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 11 from Jammu Division and 10 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 866 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 227 from Jammu Division and 639 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 160755 positive cases, 19558 are Active Positive, 139050 have recovered and 2147have died; 814in Jammu division and 1333 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7046228test results available, 6885473 samples have been tested as negative till 25thApril, 2021.

Till date 1740166 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 87558 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 19558 in isolation and 126801in home surveillance. Besides, 1504102 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 38762 positive cases (including 748 cases reported today) with 5850 Active Positive, 32404recovered (including 379cases recovered today), 508 deaths; Baramulla has 11635 positive cases (including 200 cases reported today)with 1593Active Positive, 9852recovered (including 129 cases recovered today), 190 deaths; Budgam reported 9687positive cases (including137 cases reported today)with 872 active positive cases, 8689 recovered (including 71cases recovered today), 126 deaths; Pulwama has 6738 positive cases (including 72 cases reported today)with 589 Active Positive, 6053 recovered (including 19 cases recovered today)and 96 deaths; Kupwara has 6533 positive cases (including 114 cases reported today), 516 Active Positive, 5918recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 99 deaths; Anantnag district has 6136 positive cases (including 108 cases reported today)with 646 Active Positive, 5388 recovered (including 24 cases recovered today), 102 deaths; Bandipora has 5118 positive cases (including24 cases reported today), with 194 Active Positive and 4861 recoveries,63 deaths; Ganderbal has 5145 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today)with 326 Active Positive, 4770 recoveries and 49 deaths; Kulgam has 3636 positive cases (including 78 cases reported today)with 635 Active Positive, 2942recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today)and 59 deaths while as Shopian has 2847 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today),148 active positive cases, 2658 recoveries and 41 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 32175 positive cases (including 449 cases reported today) with 4838 active positive cases, 26906recoveries (including 120 cases recovered today), 431 deaths; Udhampur has 5653 positive cases (including 57 cases reported today), 482active positive cases, 5110 recoveries (including 28 cases recovered today)and61 deaths; Rajouri has 4429 positive cases (including 98 cases reported today)with 476active positive, 3894 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today)and 59 deaths; Doda has 3618 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today)with112Active positive, 3441 recovered(including 04 cases recovered today) and 65 deaths; Kathua has 4159 positive cases (including 50 cases reported today), 439 active positive cases, 3661 recovered(including 30 cases recovered today) and 59 deaths; Kishtwar has 2860 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 68 Active Positive, 2770 recoveries and 22 deaths; Samba has 3321 positive cases (including 39 cases reported today)with 421 active positive cases, 2854 recoveries and 46 deaths; Poonch has 2795 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today)with 208 active positive, 2556 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today)and 31 deaths; Ramban has 2420 positive cases (including 50 cases reported today)with166 active positive cases, 2231 recoveries(including 28 cases recovered today) and 23 deaths while Reasi has 3088 positive (including 49 cases reported today)with 979 active positive cases, 2092 recoveries and 17 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 160755 positive cases in J&K, 18480have been reported as travelers while 142275 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1247 COVID dedicated beds, 1034 Isolation beds with 615vacant beds and 213 ICU beds where 118 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1708 COVID dedicated beds, 1597 Isolation beds where 920 beds are vacant and 111 ICU beds where 82are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2955 COVID dedicated beds, 2631 Isolation beds with 1535 beds vacant and 324 ICU beds with 200vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.10 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.