Jammu and Kashmir reports 235 new positive cases, 126129 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Monday informed that 235 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 51 from Jammu division and 184 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 130228.

Moreover, 126 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 22 from Jammu Division and 104 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 130228 positive cases, 2110 are Active Positive, 126129 have recovered and 1989 have died; 735 in Jammu division and 1254 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5980072test results available, 5849844 samples have been tested as negative till 29thMarch, 2021.

Till date 1488288 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 27254 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 2110 in isolation and 116445in home surveillance. Besides, 1340490 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 28753 positive cases (including 99 cases reported today) with 908 Active Positive, 27375 recovered (including 64 cases recovered today), 470 deaths; Baramulla has 8739 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today)with 275Active Positive, 8286 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 178 deaths; Budgam reported 8163 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today)with 157 active positive cases, 7886 recovered (including 08cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5975 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today)with 69 Active Positive, 5814 recovered(including 04 cases recovered today) and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5791 positive cases, 57 Active Positive, 5637 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5157 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today)with 27 Active Positive, 5036 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Bandipora has 4753 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today), with25 Active Positive and 4666 recoveries, 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4704 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 12 Active Positive, 4645 recoveries(including 01 cases recovered today) and47deaths; Kulgam has 2773 positive caseswith 17 Active Positive, 2702 recoveriesand 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2645 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today),21 active positive cases, 2584 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25808 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 410 active positive cases, 25017recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today), 381 deaths; Udhampur has 4345 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), 15active positive cases, 4273 recoveries (including 03 cases reported today)and57 deaths; Rajouri has 3891 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 10 active positive, 3826 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 55 deaths; Doda has 3455 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with08 Active positive, 3383 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3299 positive cases, 24 active positive cases, 3222 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2756 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today)with 17 Active Positive, 2717 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 2857 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 14 active positive cases, 2802 recoveries and 41 deaths; Poonch has 2542 positive caseswith16active positive, 2501recoveriesand 25 deaths; Ramban has 2157 positive caseswith16 active positive cases, 2115 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1665 positive with 07 active positive cases, 1642 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 130228 positive cases in J&K, 13230 have been reported as travelers while 116998 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 923 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 109 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1372 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 75are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2295 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 184vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 14.92 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.