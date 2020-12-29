Jammu and Kashmir reports 234 new positive cases, 115560 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 234 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 103 from Jammu division and 131 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 120527. Also 04 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 02 from Jammu Division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 299 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 159 from Jammu Division and 140 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 120527 positive cases, 3088 are Active Positive, 115560 have recovered and 1879 have died; 694 in Jammu division and 1185 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 3768849test results available, 3648332 samples have been tested as negative till December 29, 2020.

Till date 875756 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 15018persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 3088 in isolation and 30071 in home surveillance. Besides, 825700 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 25216 positive cases (including 69 cases reported today) with 554 Active Positive, 24213 recovered (including 35 cases recovered today), 449 deaths; Baramulla has 7931 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 124Active Positive, 7635 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 172 deaths; Budgam reported 7582 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 166active positive cases, 7308 recovered (including 15cases recovered today), 108 deaths; Kupwara has 5517 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 132 Active Positive, 5294 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today), 91 deaths; Pulwama has 5531 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 180Active Positive, 5263 recovered (including 26 cases recovered today) and 88 deaths; Anantnag district has 4774 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 100 Active Positive, 4591 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 83 deaths; Bandipora has 4640 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 54 Active Positive and 4526 recoveries(including 11 cases recovered today), 60 deaths; Ganderbal has 4459positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 100 Active Positive, 4316 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today) and 43deaths; Kulgam has 2657 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 68 Active Positive, 2536 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 53 deaths while as Shopian has 2493 positive cases (including 04 case reported today) with 91 active positive cases, 2364 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today)and 38 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 23649 positive cases (including 65 cases reported today) with 850 active positive cases, 22445 recoveries (including 84 cases recovered today), 354 deaths; Udhampur has 4076 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 74 active positive cases, 3945 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today) and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3832 positive cases with 187active positive, 3591 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today) and 54 deaths; Doda has 3380 positive cases with 57 Active positive, 3260 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today) and 63 deaths; Kathua has 3182 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 65 active positive cases, 3069 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today) and 48 deaths; Kishtwar has 2717 positive cases with 21 Active Positive, 2675 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and 21 deaths; Samba has 2725 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 153 active positive cases, 2534 recoveries (including 24 cases recovered today) and 38 deaths; Poonch has 2442 positive cases with 26 active positive, 2393 recoveries and 23 deaths; Ramban has 2101 positive caseswith 37 active positive, 2043 recoveriesand 21 deaths while Reasi has 1623 positive cases with 49 active positive cases, 1559 recoveries and 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 120527 positive cases in J&K, 11261 have been reported as travellers while 109266 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1094 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 104 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds,2197 Isolation beds where 1933 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 124 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 3027 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 228 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meters from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 12.08 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

