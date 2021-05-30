Jammu and Kashmir reports 2253 new positive cases,243588 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that2253 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),794from Jammu division and 1459from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 286684.Also 46 COVID-19 deaths have been reported,30 from Jammu Division and 16 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 4334 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 1898 from Jammu Division and 2436 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 286684 positive cases, 39255 are Active Positive, 243588 have recovered and 3841have died; 1868in Jammu division and 1973 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 8492134test results available, 8205450 samples have been tested as negative till 29thMay, 2021.

Till date 2076265 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 79588 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 39255 in isolation and 145202in home surveillance. Besides, 1808379 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 64560 positive cases (including 353 cases reported today) with 5057 Active Positive, 58739recovered (including 653cases recovered today), 764 deaths; Baramulla has 21061 positive cases (including 162 cases reported today)with 2915Active Positive, 17888recovered (including 360 cases recovered today), 258 deaths; Budgam reported 21061positive cases (including162 cases reported today)with 2915 active positive cases, 17888 recovered (including 360cases recovered today), 258 deaths; Pulwama has 12839 positive cases (including 142 cases reported today)with2261Active Positive, 10412recovered (including 146 cases recovered today)and 166 deaths; Kupwara has 11779 positive cases (including 203 cases reported today), 1959 Active Positive, 9680recoveries (including 192 cases recovered today), 140deaths; Anantnag district has 14311 positive cases (including 184 cases reported today)with 4077 Active Positive, 10073recovered (including 129 cases recovered today), 161 deaths; Bandipora has 8335 positive cases (including69 cases reported today), with984Active Positive and 7261 recoveries (including 70cases recovered today),90 deaths; Ganderbal has 8508 positive cases (including 52cases reported today)with 1226Active Positive, 7214 recoveries (including 135 cases recovered today)and68deaths; Kulgam has 9716 positive cases (including 91 cases reported today)with 1902 Active Positive, 7718recoveries (including241 cases recovered today)and 96 deaths while as Shopian has 5251 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today),1185active positive cases, 4012 recoveries (including 25 cases recovered today)and54 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 50058 positive cases (including 343 cases reported today) with 5894 active positive cases, 43121recoveries (including 703 cases recovered today), 1043 deaths; Udhampur has 10497 positive cases (including 60cases reported today), 868active positive cases, 9509 recoveries (including85 cases recovered today)and120deaths; Rajouri has 9546 positive cases (including 60 cases reported today)with 2056active positive, 7310recoveries (including 331 cases recovered today)and 180deaths; Doda has 5570 positive cases (including 54cases reported today)with1195Active positive, 4287recovered (including 80 cases recovered today)and 88 deaths; Kathua has 8710 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today), 672 active positive cases, 7908recovered(including 121cases recovered today) and 130deaths; Kishtwar has 3959 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today)with 261 Active Positive, 3664 recoveries (including 79 cases reported today)and34 deaths; Samba has 6700 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today)with 1532 active positive cases, 5058 recoveries (including 375 cases recovered today)and 110 deaths; Poonch has 5109 positive cases (including 70 cases reported today)with1022active positive, 4009recoveries (including 79cases recovered today)and 34 deaths; Rambanhas 4986 positive cases (including 66 cases reported today)with914 active positive cases, 4023 recoveries (including 54 cases recovered today)and 49 deaths while Reasi has 5244 positive (including 39 cases reported today)with 594 active positive cases, 4614 recoveries (including51 cases recovered today)and 36 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 286684 positive cases in J&K, 21509have been reported as travelers while 265175as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 3123 COVID dedicated beds, 2698 Isolation beds with 1964vacant beds and 425 ICU beds where 256 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2853 COVID dedicated beds, 2699 Isolation beds where 1337 beds are vacant and 154 ICU beds where 83are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5976 COVID dedicated beds, 5397 Isolation beds with 3301 beds vacant and 579 ICU beds with 339vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing allnecessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 17.65 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.