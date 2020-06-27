Jammu and Kashmir reports 213 new positive cases, 4080 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 213 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 58 from Jammu division and 155 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 6762. Also, 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 113 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 35 from Jammu Division and 78 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 6762 positive cases, 2591 are Active Positive, 4080 have recovered and 91 have died; 11 in Jammu division and 80 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 338903 test results available, 332141 samples have been tested as negative till June 26, 2020.

Additionally, till date 271009 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 39303 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 31 in Hospital Quarantine, 2591 in hospital isolation and 47673 under home surveillance. Besides, 181320 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 284 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 45 Active Positive, 238 recovered and 01 death; Srinagar has 795 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 539 Active Positive, 234 recovered, 22 deaths; Anantnag district has 627 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), with 165 Active Positive, 456 recovered, 06 deaths; Baramulla has 748 positive cases (including 63 cases reported today) with 375 Active Positive, 359 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 14 deaths; Shopian has 704 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 176 Active Positive, 518 recovered (including 39 recoveries reported today) and 10 deaths; Kupwara has 508 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 134 Active Positive, 369 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths; Budgam has 358 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 165 Active Positive and 186 recovered cases (including 06 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths; Ganderbal has 82 positive cases with 20 active positive cases and 62 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today); Kulgam has 751 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today), with 246 Active Positive and 494 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today) and 11 deaths and Pulwama reported 409 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 233 active positive cases and 172 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 322 positive cases with 60 active positive cases and 255 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths; Udhampur has 257 positive cases (including 40 cases reported today) with 96 active positive cases, 160 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 135 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 66 Active Positive and 69 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today); Rajouri has 101 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 63 active positive cases and 37 recovered and 01 death; Kathua has 211 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 83 Active positive and 128 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today); Kishtwar has 25 positive cases with 09 active positive cases and 16 recovered; Ramban has 213 positive cases with 59 active positive and 154 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today); Reasi has 40 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 14 active positive and 26 recovered (including 01 case recovered today); Poonch has 120 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 26 active positive and 93 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 01 death while Doda has 72 positive cases with 17 active positive cases and 54 recoveries and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 6762 positive cases in J&K 2179 have been reported as travelers while 4583 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

