Jammu and Kashmir reports 210 new positive cases, 125748 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 210 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 41from Jammu division and 169from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 129413.Also 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 121 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 13 from Jammu Division and 108 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 129413 positive cases, 1681 are Active Positive, 125748 have recovered and 1984 have died; 732 in Jammu division and 1252 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5888075test results available, 5758662 samples have been tested as negative till 26thMarch, 2021.

Till date 1469230 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 29351 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1681 in isolation and 127075in home surveillance. Besides, 1309139 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 28413 positive cases (including 98 cases reported today) with 767 Active Positive, 27178 recovered (including 77 cases recovered today), 468 deaths; Baramulla has 8616 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today)with 201Active Positive, 8237 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 178 deaths; Budgam reported 8104 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today)with 122 active positive cases, 7862 recovered (including 06cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5948 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 51 Active Positive, 5805 recovered and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5758 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), 27 Active Positive, 5634 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5134 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today)with 21 Active Positive, 5019 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Bandipora has 4744 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), with20 Active Positive and 4662 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today),62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4700 positive cases (including 02 cases recovered today)with 15 Active Positive, 4638 recoveriesand47deaths; Kulgam has 2769 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with 18 Active Positive, 2697 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today)and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2641 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today),27 active positive cases, 2574 recoveries(including 02 cases recovered today) and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25684 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today) with 325 active positive cases, 24980recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 379 deaths; Udhampur has 4339 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today), 15active positive cases, 4267 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and57 deaths; Rajouri has 3890 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 11 active positive, 3824 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3452 positive caseswith12 Active positive, 3376 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3287 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today), 14 active positive cases, 3220 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today)and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2740 positive cases with 01 Active Positive, 2717 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 2853positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 12 active positive cases, 2800 recoveries and 41 deaths; Poonch has 2538 positive caseswith13active positive, 2501recoveriesand 24 deaths; Ramban has 2143 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with07 active positive cases, 2115 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1660 positive with 02 active positive cases, 1642 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 129413 positive cases in J&K, 13063 have been reported as travelers while 116350 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 938 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 111 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1390 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 77are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2328 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 188vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 14.92 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.