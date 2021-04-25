Jammu and Kashmir reports 2030 new positive cases, 138184 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 2030 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),834 from Jammu division and 1196 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 158374.Also 15 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 07 from Jammu Division and 08 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 944 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 360 from Jammu Division and 584 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 158374 positive cases, 18064 are Active Positive, 138184 have recovered and 2126have died; 803 in Jammu division and 1323 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7001906test results available, 6843532 samples have been tested as negative till 24thApril, 2021.

Till date 1731301 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 82615 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 18064 in isolation and 126008in home surveillance. Besides, 1502488 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 38014 positive cases (including 591 cases reported today) with 5489 Active Positive, 32025recovered (including 363cases recovered today), 500 deaths; Baramulla has 11435 positive cases (including 180 cases reported today)with 1522Active Positive, 9723recovered (including 90 cases recovered today), 190 deaths; Budgam reported 9550 positive cases (including 81 cases reported today)with 806 active positive cases, 8618 recovered (including 30cases recovered today), 126 deaths; Pulwama has 6666 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today)with 536 Active Positive, 6034 recoveredand 96 deaths; Kupwara has 6419 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today), 412 Active Positive, 5908recoveries (including 20 cases recovered today), 99 deaths; Anantnag district has 6028 positive cases (including 99 cases reported today)with 563 Active Positive, 5364 recovered (including 30 cases recovered today), 101 deaths; Bandipora has 5094 positive cases (including14 cases reported today), with170Active Positive and 4861 recoveries (including13 cases recovered today), 63 deaths; Ganderbal has 5110 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today)with 291 Active Positive, 4770 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today)and49deaths; Kulgam has 3558 positive cases (including 83 cases reported today)with 565 Active Positive, 2935recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today)and 58 deaths while as Shopian has 2830 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today),131 active positive cases, 2658 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today)and 41 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 31726 positive cases (including 530 cases reported today) with 4519 active positive cases, 26786recoveries (including 270 cases recovered today), 421 deaths; Udhampur has 5596 positive cases (including 62 cases reported today), 453active positive cases, 5082 recoveries (including 44 cases recovered today)and61 deaths; Rajouri has 4331 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today)with 384active positive, 3888 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today)and 59 deaths; Doda has 3604 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with102Active positive, 3437 recovered(including 02 cases recovered today) and 65 deaths; Kathua has 4109 positive cases (including 57 cases reported today), 420 active positive cases, 3631 recovered(including 30 cases recovered today) and 58 deaths; Kishtwar has 2855 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today)with 63 Active Positive, 2770 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 3282 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today)with 382 active positive cases, 2854 recoveries and 46 deaths; Poonch has 2758 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today)with182active positive, 2545recoveriesand 31 deaths; Ramban has 2370 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today)with144 active positive cases, 2203 recoveries(including 08 cases recovered today) and 23 deaths while Reasi has 3039 positive (including 35 cases reported today)with 930 active positive cases, 2092 recoveries and 17 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 158374 positive cases in J&K, 18340have been reported as travelers while 140034 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1024 COVID dedicated beds, 891 Isolation beds with 512vacant beds and 133 ICU beds where 45 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1511 COVID dedicated beds, 1400 Isolation beds where 850 beds are vacant and 111 ICU beds where 77are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2535 COVID dedicated beds, 2291 Isolation beds with 1362 beds vacant and 244 ICU beds with 122vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 15.99 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.