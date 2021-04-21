Jammu and Kashmir reports 2030 new COVID positive cases,134697 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 2030 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),944from Jammu division and 1086from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 150238.Also 08 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 05 from Jammu Division and 03 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 716 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 177 from Jammu Division and 716 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 150238 positive cases, 13470 are Active Positive, 134697 have recovered and 2071have died; 771 in Jammu division and 1300 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 6833449test results available, 6683211 samples have been tested as negative till 20thApril, 2021.

Till date 1690405 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 70837 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 13470 in isolation and 128575in home surveillance. Besides, 1475452 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 35720 positive cases (including 647 cases reported today) with 4480 Active Positive, 30750recovered (including 315cases recovered today), 490 deaths; Baramulla has 10707 positive cases (including 136 cases reported today)with 1128Active Positive, 9395recovered (including 87 cases recovered today), 184 deaths; Budgam reported 9143 positive cases (including 119 cases reported today)with 553 active positive cases, 8467 recovered (including 49cases recovered today), 123 deaths; Pulwama has 6437 positive cases (including 57 cases reported today)with 343 Active Positive, 6000 recovered (including 32 cases recovered today)and 94 deaths; Kupwara has 6196 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), 269 Active Positive, 5828recoveries, 99 deaths; Anantnag district has 5688 positive cases (including 36 cases reported today)with 346 Active Positive, 5241 recovered (including 27 cases recovered today), 101 deaths; Bandipora has 5039 positive cases (including21 cases reported today), with165Active Positive and 4811 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today), 63 deaths; Ganderbal has 4967 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today)with 193 Active Positive, 4725 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today)and49deaths; Kulgam has 3270 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today)with 317 Active Positive, 2896recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today)and 57 deaths while as Shopian has 2775 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today),101 active positive cases, 2634 recoveries(including 05 cases recovered today) and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 29741 positive cases (including 501 cases reported today) with 3303 active positive cases, 26034recoveries (including 123 cases recovered today), 404 deaths; Udhampur has 5342 positive cases (including 81 cases reported today), 317active positive cases, 4967 recoveries (including 14 cases recovered today)and58 deaths; Rajouri has 4152 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today)with 228active positive, 3867 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today)and 57 deaths; Doda has 3553 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today)with 60 Active positive, 3429 recovered (including 01 cases recovered today) and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3861 positive cases (including 54 cases reported today), 294 active positive cases, 3513 recovered(including 09 cases recovered today) and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2827 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today)with 35 Active Positive, 2770 recoveries and 22 deaths; Samba has 3127 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today)with 196 active positive cases, 2887 recoveries (including 24 cases recovered today)and 44 deaths; Poonch has 2676 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today)with116active positive, 2531recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today)and 29 deaths; Ramban has 2275 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today)with94 active positive cases, 2158 recoveries and 23 deaths while Reasi has 2742 positive (including 143 cases reported today)with 932 active positive cases, 1794 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 150238 positive cases in J&K, 17359have been reported as travelers while 132879 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1109 COVID dedicated beds, 972 Isolation beds with 691 vacant beds and 137 ICU beds where 75 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1511 COVID dedicated beds, 1400 Isolation beds where 959 beds are vacant and 112 ICU beds where 88are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2620 COVID dedicated beds, 2372 Isolation beds with 1650 beds vacant and 249 ICU beds with 163vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 15.77 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.