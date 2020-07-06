Jammu and Kashmir reports 183 new COVID-19 positive cases, 5255 recovered so far

Jammu : The Government on Sunday informed that 183 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 51 from Jammu division and 132 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 8429. Also 05 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 112 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 23 from Jammu Division and 89 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 8429 positive cases, 3042 are Active Positive, 5255 have recovered and 132 have died; 14 in Jammu division and 118 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 399385 test results available, 390956 samples have been tested as negative till July 5, 2020.

Additionally, till date 296591 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 40149 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 42 in Hospital Quarantine, 3,042 in hospital isolation and 45780 under home surveillance. Besides, 207446 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 307 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 25 Active Positive, 279 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today) and 03 death; Srinagar has 1151 positive cases (including 59 cases reported today) with 697 Active Positive, 423 recovered, 31 deaths; Anantnag district has 720 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), with 145 Active Positive, 564 recovered (including 10 cases reported today), 11 deaths; Baramulla has 1023 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 561 Active Positive, 439 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today), 23 deaths; Shopian has 849 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 225 Active Positive, 611 recovered and 13 deaths; Kupwara has 604 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 168 Active Positive, 429 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths; Budgam has 486 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 203 Active Positive and 274 recovered cases (including 33 cases recovered today) and 09 deaths; Ganderbal has 119 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 44 active positive cases and 74 recoveries (including 12 cases reported today) and 01 death; Kulgam has 859 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today), with 245 Active Positive and 598 recoveries and 16 deaths and Pulwama reported 538 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 267 active positive cases and 267 recovered and 04 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 397 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 88 active positive cases and 301 recoveries and 08 deaths; Udhampur has 290 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 82 active positive cases, 207 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 186 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 66 Active Positive and 120 recoveries; Rajouri has 124 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 55 active positive cases and 68 recovered and 01 death; Kathua has 249 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 60 Active positive and 188 recovered (including 11 recoveries today) and 01 death; Kishtwar has 29 positive cases with 08 active positive cases and 21 recovered; Ramban has 236 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 49 active positive and 187 recoveries ; Reasi has 45 positive cases with 13 active positive and 32 recovered; Poonch has 124 positive cases with 10 active positive and 113 recoveries and 01 death while Doda has 93 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 31 active positive cases and 60 recoveries and 02 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 8429 positive cases in J&K 2481 have been reported as travelers while 5948 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

