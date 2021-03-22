Jammu and Kashmir reports 158 new positive cases, 125276 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 158 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 27 from Jammu division and 131 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 128547. Also 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 58 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 11 from Jammu Division and 47 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 128547 positive cases, 1290 are Active Positive, 125276 have recovered and 1981 have died; 732 in Jammu division and 1249 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5747468 test results available, 5618921 samples have been tested as negative till 21st March, 2021.

Till date 1434252 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 28851 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1290 in isolation and 121393 in home surveillance. Besides, 1280737 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 28040 positive cases (including 88 cases reported today) with 658 Active Positive, 26917 recovered (including 31 cases recovered today), 465 deaths; Baramulla has 8495 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 121 Active Positive, 8196 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 178 deaths; Budgam reported 8042 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 92 active positive cases, 7830 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5927 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 35 Active Positive, 5800 recovered and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5735 positive cases with 18 Active Positive, 5620 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5109 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 18 Active Positive, 4997 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Bandipora has 4734 positive cases, with 12 Active Positive and 4660 recoveries and 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4694 positive cases with 13 Active Positive, 4634 recoveries and 47deaths; Kulgam has 2759 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 16 Active Positive, 2689 recoveries and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2637 positive cases with 28 active positive cases, 2569 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25521 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 218 active positive cases, 24924 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today), 379 deaths; Udhampur has 4331 positive cases with 11 active positive cases, 4263 recoveries and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3883 positive cases with 06 active positive, 3822 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3449 positive cases with 09 Active positive, 3376 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3275 positive cases, 04 active positive cases, 3218 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2739 positive cases with no Active Positive case, 2717 recoveries and 22 deaths; Samba has 2846 positive cases with 05 active positive cases, 2800 recoveries and 41 deaths; Poonch has 2535 positive cases with 15 active positive, 2496 recoveries and 24 deaths; Ramban has 2138 positive cases with 03 active positive cases, 2114 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1658 positive with 08 active positive cases, 1634 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 128547 positive cases in J&K, 12860 have been reported as travelers while 115687 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 946 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 118 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1419 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 78 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2365 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 196 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in the emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 14.71 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.