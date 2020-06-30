Jammu and Kashmir reports 144 new positive cases, 4585 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Monday informed that 144 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 45 from Jammu division and 99 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 7237. Also, 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 269 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 55 from Jammu Division and 214 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 7237 positive cases, 2557 are Active Positive, 4585 have recovered and 95 have died; 11 in Jammu division and 84 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 358530 test results available, 351293 samples have been tested as negative till June 29, 2020.

Additionally, till date 278689 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 40312 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 34 in Hospital Quarantine, 2557 in hospital isolation and 47145 under home surveillance. Besides, 188546 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 291 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 35 Active Positive, 255 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Srinagar has 891 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 604 Active Positive, 265 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Anantnag district has 650 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today), with 101 Active Positive, 543 recovered (including 80 cases recovered today), 06 deaths; Baramulla has 816 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 420 Active Positive, 381 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today), 15 deaths; Shopian has 750 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 194 Active Positive, 545 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today) and 11 deaths; Kupwara has 536 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 140 Active Positive, 391 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths; Budgam has 397 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 174 Active Positive and 216 recovered cases (including 07 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths; Ganderbal has 91 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 29 active positive cases and 62 recoveries; Kulgam has 767 positive cases (including 01 case reported today), with 170 Active Positive and 584 recoveries (including 83 cases recovered today) and 13 deaths and Pulwama reported 469 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 258 active positive cases and 207 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 336 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 51 active positive cases and 278 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths; Udhampur has 272 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 99 active positive cases, 172 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 144 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 58 Active Positive and 86 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today; Rajouri has 111 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 50 active positive cases and 60 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Kathua has 227 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 71 Active positive and 156 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today); Kishtwar has 27 positive cases with 07 active positive cases and 20 recovered; Ramban has 217 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 35 active positive and 182 recoveries (including 28 cases reported today); Reasi has 45 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 19 active positive and 26 recovered; Poonch has 123 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 23 active positive and 99 recoveries and 01 death while Doda has 77 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 19 active positive cases and 57 recoveries and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 7237 positive cases in J&K 2292 have been reported as travelers while 4945 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

