Jammu and Kashmir reports 137 new positive cases, 117426 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Tuesday informed that 137 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 71 from Jammu division and 66 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 121923. Also 06 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 05 from Jammu Division and 01 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 215 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 105 from Jammu Division and 110 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 121923 positive cases, 2600 are Active Positive, 117426 have recovered and 1897 have died; 706 in Jammu division and 1191 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 3970242 test results available, 3848319 samples have been tested as negative till 5th January, 2021.

Till date 912194 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 14992 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 2600 in isolation and 33783 in home surveillance. Besides, 858922 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 25503 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 497 Active Positive, 24556 recovered (including 61 cases recovered today), 450 deaths; Baramulla has 8009 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 110 Active Positive, 7727 recovered (including 15 cases recovered today), 172 deaths; Budgam reported 7646 positive cases (including 01case reported today) with 103 active positive cases, 7433 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 110 deaths; Kupwara has 5573 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 111 Active Positive, 5370 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today), 92 deaths; Pulwama has 5618 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 169 Active Positive, 5361 recovered and 88 deaths; Anantnag district has 4828 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 106 Active Positive, 4639 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 83 deaths; Bandipora has 4662 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 53 Active Positive and 4549 recoveries(including 07 cases recovered today), 60 deaths; Ganderbal has 4511 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 92 Active Positive, 4375 recoveries and 44 deaths; Kulgam has 2666 positive cases with 57 Active Positive, 2556 recoveries and 53 deaths while as Shopian has 2524 positive cases 107 active positive cases, 2378 recoveries and 39 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 24107 positive cases (including 49 cases reported today) with 654 active positive cases, 23092 recoveries (including 68 cases recovered today), 361 deaths; Udhampur has 4103 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 49 active positive cases, 3997 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today ) and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3846 positive cases with 116 active positive, 3676 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today) and 54 deaths; Doda has 3402 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 45 Active positive, 3293 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today) and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3219 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 43 active positive cases, 3127 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today) and 49 deaths; Kishtwar has 2724 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 14 Active Positive, 2688 recoveries and 22 deaths; Samba has 2777 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 204 active positive cases, 2534 recoveries and 39 deaths; Poonch has 2462 positive cases with 34 active positive, 2404 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today)and 24 deaths; Ramban has 2115 positive cases (including 02cases reported today) with 24 active positive, 2070 recoveriesand 21 deaths while Reasi has 1628 positive cases with 12 active positive cases, 1601 recoveriesand 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 121923 positive cases in J&K, 11331 have been reported as travellers while 110592 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1124 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 106 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1947 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 123 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 3071 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 229 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 12.24 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

